8 Beauty Essentials To Pack For The Beach Or Bach

Made in Mexico. Photo / Supplied

Sunscreen, check. Multi-tasking skin balm, check. All-purpose hair oil, check. You don’t need much more than that — alongside your toilet-bag staples — on a short summer break. Throw in a tinted lip oil and a tinted moisturiser for added polish and perhaps a bronzer/highlighter and a bright lipstick if you’re planning on some socialising.

I used to lug along hair and face masks and nail polishes, convinced I’d use my holiday downtime to finesse my appearance. But when there’s a good book, a cool drink and a refreshing dip on offer, who can be bothered? Prepare and condition in advance and travel light, so you can take a weight off your shoulders and really relax.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer SPF50 Face & Body Stick. Photo / Supplied

1. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer SPF50 Face & Body Stick $21

Think of this portable solid gel stick as your speed-dial sunscreen. It’s compact and glides on easily, meaning tricky spots like the ears and back of the neck are easy to reach. From selected pharmacies and supermarkets, or Themarket.co.nz

Bondi Sands SPF30 Sunscreen Oil. Photo / Supplied

2. Bondi Sands SPF30 Sunscreen Oil $22

Limbs will be left conditioned and protected, with the bonus of a healthy sheen. The summery scent is popular, but if you’re not crazy for coconut, the brand now has fragrance-free lotions. At Farmers and Unichem and Life pharmacies

Hourglass Lip Treatment Oil in Nud. Photo / Supplied

3. Hourglass Lip Treatment Oil in Nude $84

The gold standard of hydrating tinted oils — complete with 24karat tip to massage in its smoothing and nourishing antioxidant ingredients. (Other good tinted oils, at different prices, include Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil, $45, and Milani Moisture Lock Infused Lip Treatment, $20, both from Farmers.) Hourglass exclusive to Mecca stores. Meccabeauty.co.nz

By Terry Glow Expert Duo Stick. Photo / Supplied

4. By Terry Glow Expert Duo Stick $90

This sculpting and illuminating crayon is a travel-friendly find. It even comes with a built-in brush for seamless blending. Its fine formula melds evenly with skin for a barely-there luminous look. In three shade duos. From Mecca stores or Meccabeauty.co.nz

5. Clinique Moisture Surge SPF25 Sheertint Hydrator $53

With six shades to choose from for a natural dewy look, this is a great everyday option, pumped up with hyaluronic acid to infuse skin with moisture. It’s not designed as a beach block, but it is offers some UV protection in an oil-free humidity resistant formula. From department stores and select pharmacies

Goodbye Ouch Manuka Balm. Photo / Supplied

6. Goodbye Ouch Manuka Balm $12

What you need when the bugs bite. This multi-tasking natural balm is gentle enough for scratches and stings and to soothe dry skin patches and chapped lips. Contains manuka honey and beeswax. The company’s innovative no-water sunscreen balm also handily fits in travel tins. From selected health and chemist stores or see Goodbye.co.nz

Essano Argan Oil Hair Recovery Serum. Photo / Supplied

7. Essano Argan Oil Hair Recovery Serum $16

Use a hair oil to tame ends and pat down frizz or comb it through as a leave-in a conditioner. Try this plant-based value buy. Available in supermarkets but matches many pricier products and the bottle is recycled and recyclable. NZ-made Essano also has body lotions in nice big bottles for post-beach rub downs. Themarket.co.nz

Wet n Wild Mega Glow Illuminating Palette. Photo / Supplied

8. Wet n Wild Mega Glow Illuminating Palette $13

A bargain buy that is ideal on the go when you wouldn’t want to risk dropping and breaking a more pricey palette. Perfect for festival or evening iridescence. As a plus the complexion powders can double as eyeshadows. Farmers.co.nz