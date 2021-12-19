All The Beauty Essentials To Stash In Your Tote For A Day Spent (Safely) In The Sun

Bound for the beach? Discover our top picks of products to beat the heat. Photo / Ash Cometti

A beach day calls for many things, namely a dog-eared paperback, wide-brimmed hat, fluffy towel and a chilly bin stashed with drinks and snacks.

But if you’re the type whose beauty routine calls for more than three steps, then chances are your beach bag will be brimming with products to keep you protected while simultaneously helping you look polished.

Tinted Moisturiser: Glow Lab Tinted SPF15 Facial Moisturiser, $20

We love a BB or CC cream during the balmy months, so channel a healthy glow with Glow Lab’s multi-tasking tinted moisturiser, which disguises imperfections, evens out complexion and hydrates skin all in one step. It's formulated with plant-based oils for long-lasting hydration, while broad-spectrum SPF15 protection defends against UVA and UVB rays (although we recommend always using a SPF30 or higher broad-spectrum sunscreen on top). You can use your fingertips or a brush to apply the lightweight formula, which glides on effortlessly and leaves skin with a soft yet luminous glow. Available from selected supermarkets, The Warehouse or online at Themarket.com

Fragrance: Lancôme Idôle 50ml eau de parfum, $154

Designed for dreamers, Lancôme’s Idôle hits the sweet spot between strength and softness with its musky chypre and floral notes. Powerfully feminine, the scent heroes Lancôme’s signature sustainably-sourced rose and rosewater, alongside fruity bergamot, sensual jasmine, creamy musk and vanilla for a clean and glowing finish. Plus, it’s slimline design (the world’s thinnest perfume bottle to date at just 15mm thick) means it can be easily slotted into your handbag, clutch or beach bag. Available from selected department stores and pharmacies, including Smithandcaugheys.co.nz

Foundation: Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation SPF20, $75

If you can’t bear the thought of going bare-faced, then consider a weightless summer foundation like this one by Clinique. The medium-to-full-coverage liquid foundation promises 24-hour wear, while the good-for-skin ingredients contained within — think hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, vitamin C and the brand’s own dark spot correcting molecule UP302 — the formula cares for skin as much as it conceals. Not to mention it’s waterproof, sweat and humidity-resistant, and provides SPF25 broad-spectrum sun protection. Available from selected department stores and pharmacies, or online at Clinique.co.nz

Hand Sanitiser: Caroline Lorinet Pure Vanilla Hand Sanitiser, $13

By now, chances are you’ve emptied more than your fair share of hand sanitiser. But this one from former model Caroline Lorinet serves dual purpose as a hand sanitiser and moisturiser in one. It’s loaded with 70 per cent naturally-derived alcohol to nix 99.9 per cent of germs and bacteria, while New Zealand native Kawakawa leaf oil, aloe vera, guar gum and vitamin E help to soothe skin and boost its moisture levels. Unlike other sanitisers, this one’s lightly scented with vanilla, which lingers on skin long after application. Themarket.com

Dry Shampoo: De Lorenzo Et Absorb Dry Shampoo, $28

If soaring temps only serve to make your oily hair oilier, then consider a cleansing dry shampoo that controls excess oil and its effects on hair and scalp. Rosehip and bamboo extracts nourish the hair follicle while adding plenty of volume (excellent if you have post-dip plans). Separate dry hair into sections, and spritz product directly at the root before massaging in with fingertips. The result? Silky soft hair with nary a matted tress in sight. Themarket.com

Brows: Rose Inc Brow Renew Enriched Eyebrow Shaping Gel, $42

For full but natural-looking brows, consider this buildable brow gel by Rose Inc., which is said to fill and set brows in place from morning to night. The unique formula won’t smudge or flake, and is laced with squalane, pea sprout and vitamins B5 and E to fortify and condition brow hairs at the same time. Available from Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz

Mascara: Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara, $29

This TikTok viral mascara has been on our radar for some time now, and after three months of continued use, it officially receives our seal of approval. The formula is slightly waxier than the original (it pays not be heavy handed or it’s likely to clump) but delivers on longevity — it stays exactly where you put even if sweating or swimming. It’s loaded with bamboo extract and fibres to coat lashes to volumise and lengthen lashes from root to tip, not to mention it’s gentle enough for those with sensitive eyes or who wear contact lenses. Available from selected department stores, pharmacies and supermarkets, or online at Adorebeauty.co.nz

Balm: Maryse Treatment Balm, $32

A multi-purpose skin salve is a year-round must-have, and this one from local beauty brand Maryse certainly stacks up. Enriched with manuka honey for its antimicrobial and hydrating properties, castor oil to infuse moisture and chamomile to soothe and calm skin, this lip and skin salve works its magic on areas prone to dryness or dehydration, including cuticles, elbows, knees and ankles, not to mention it subs in well for a grooming brow balm. Available from selected day spas and independent retailers, including Tonic Room or online at Tonicroom.co.nz

Multi-Purpose Palette: Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Universe, $128

Landing on our desks just in time for the holiday season is this limited-edition palette from Hourglass, which boasts four new shades in the brand’s cult favourite Ambient Lighting Powder. Each swirly, handmade powder is crafted using Hourglass’ advanced miscelare technique, which means no two are alike. Take your pick from a finishing powder, strobe blush, bronzer, blush and strobe powder, helping you create a multitude of looks to see you through till sunset and beyond. Available from Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz

UV Protectant: Goldwell DualSenses Bond Pro Repair & Structure Spray, $32

Think of UV protectants like sunscreen for your hair, it creates a shield to defend against sun, heat and salt water, which can lead to breakage, colour fading and dryness. A heat protectant and leave-in conditioner in one, this weightless spray from Goldwell restores hair’s condition, hydrates and detangles thanks to its inter-amino bond building ingredients, peptides and amino acids. Available from selected salons and online retailers, including Modstoyou.co.nz

HOT TIP: Curly, coily or kinky-haired people may want to stash a conditioner and a wide-toothed comb in their beach bag, which will prevent hair from soaking up too much chlorine or salt. Simply wet hair with tap water and comb through a pea-sized amount of conditioner before swimming, and make sure to rinse and repeat the process when you’re done.