12 Lust-Worthy Beauty Products To Dazzle This Ball Season

Make like model Taylor Hill and go for glow this ball season. Photo / Instagram

High impact lips will never go out of style, so swipe on a slick of M.A.C’s new Shot Of Colour Lip Oil, $50, to make a bold statement. Available in 14 on-trend hues, this moisture-come-oil-come-gloss delivers intense pigment to lips and stays right where you put it thanks to the unique curved applicator. Plus, the tint-in-oil formula envelops lips in long-lasting hydration that keeps your pout looking on point. See Maccosmetics.co.nz.

If you’ve decided to DIY, then makeup mishaps are bound to happen (not even our Viva beauty editors are immune). Supermarket favourite Simple have introduced its biodegradable cleansing wipes to their skincare range. Crafted from soft, renewable plant fibres and sustainable wood pulp, Simple’s Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes, $10, are tough enough to combat waterproof mascara while still being kind to skin. Each wipe takes only 42 days to biodegrade in home compost conditions, and is free from artificial fragrances, colours, alcohol, parabens and phthalates, while being gentle enough for sensitive skinned babes. From selected pharmacies, supermarkets and department stores.

Ensure your base looks ace for up to 24 hours by laying down a good foundation with Revlon’s new ColorStay Life-Proof Foundation Stick, $32. Offering long-wearing matte coverage, this convenient stick foundation is ideal for popping into your clutch (not that you’ll need to touch up). The lightweight formula applies and wears like a second skin, disguising imperfections in one swipe. Available in 11 shades, you can dance the night away knowing your base is humidity-proof, transfer- and smudge-resistant. From selected pharmacies and department stores.

Unless you’ve been lucky enough to recently return from the Bahamas, then we can almost guarantee your ball glow will be of the faux kind. Achieving a flawless, even tan requires the proper prep — and this season we’re looking to Pure Fiji’s new Coconut Crush Scrub, $30, to slough away dry or dull winter skin. This coconut crème scrub is infused with pineapple enzymes and crushed coconut shells to buff away dry skin and unclog pores, leaving skin deeply moisturised and nourished. Pure Fiji Coconut Crush Scrub is available in four scents — coconut, mango, guava and coconut lime blossom — from selected spas and salons nationwide or online at Nz.purefiji.com.

You’re familiar with highlighting your face, but what about your body? Cue Bondi Sands Glo Gloss Finishing Glow, $23, to offer limbs an other-worldly luminosity. If your hem line allows it, slather over legs and allow the skin-perfecting, light-reflecting formula to create a healthy glow. If you’ve opted for a strapless number, smooth over your décolleté and arms for a little extra sparkle. From selected pharmacies, supermarkets and department stores.

Dress your eyes in of-the-moment shades of warm gold and burgundy, or shimmering emerald and rich navy with The Body Shop’s two new vegan palettes - Own Your Naturals and Paint In Colour, $50 each. Each palette contains a selection of 12 of The Body Shop’s best-selling shades that flatter all skin tones. Own Your Naturals includes creamy warm shades and mid tones in both matte and shimmer finishes, while Paint In Colour combines natural mattes with jewel-toned shimmers. Encased in colourful packaging that reflects the Marula fruit and leaves, every shade is enriched with community trade Marula oil for extra nourishment. See Thebodyshop.co.nz.

Ensure your flutter is in full effect with Ardell’s best-selling Studio Effects Wispies, $6. The full volume, long length strip lashes create a doe-eyed, eye-opening effect thanks to the extra set of volume lashes at the centre of the strip. Like natural lashes, the lash length varies along the strip with shorter inner and outer corners, and longer fibres in the centre, resulting in more comfortable wear. Lashes are arranged to crisscross, feather and curl to create a more natural effect. From selected pharmacies, supermarkets and department stores.

After using it on our beauty shoot last month, Too Faced You’re So Jelly Highlighter, $52, is now a firm favourite of our in-house makeup artist Louise Rae. Not only does it smell sweet enough to eat, but this illuminating gel highlighter recruits a blend of high-shine pearls to add luminosity to the high points of the face. Ideal for strobing, this buildable, wet formula dries down to a powder soft finish. Available in three shades, these little pots of peachy goodness offer just the right amount of shimmer. See Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Faking a fuller pout continues to be a resounding catch-cry of women around the world, and Hourglass have responded to this call with its new Unreal High Shine Volumising Lip Gloss, $47. Combining lip plumping actives and light reflective shimmer into one stylish tube, get your gloss on with one of the 18 shades available. Volulip and hyaluronic acid seek to deliver moisture to lips while amplifying their shape, while shea butter and avocado oil join the party for an extra hit of hydration. See Meccabeauty.co.nz

Achieve fuller, fluffier lashes with Laura Mercier’s new Caviar Volume Mascara, $43. As luxurious as the name suggests, the thickening formula offers maximum volume to lashes, without clumping, smudging or flaking. The signature caviar complex prevents the hardening of mascara inside the tube, resulting in smooth, effortless application. The expertly designed lash-hugging soft helix brush distributes products evenly across lashes, helping them fan out as you comb the brush upwards. Panoramic lashes coming right up... See Meccabeauty.co.nz.

A little dusting goes a long way when it comes to Dior’s Diorskin Forever Loose Powder, $94. Best applied as the finishing touch to your ball makeup, this loose powder absorbs excess sebum and neutralises shine, while blurring imperfections and creating a velvet matte finish. The finely milled powder is non-drying, meaning the result is fresh and luminous — never cakey. Plus, the universal shade is flattering on all complexions. See Sephora.nz.

Two queens have partnered up on this limited-edition launch. Anastasia Beverly Hills tapped drag queen and RuPaul's Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards to collaborate on a popping pink palette. Pretty packaging aside, the palette contains 14 new eyeshadow shades, including 11 mattes and three high-shine metallics. The Anastasia Beverly Hills Alyssa Edwards Palette, $92, is available exclusively from Mecca and Meccabeauty.co.nz.