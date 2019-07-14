Beauty News: Celebrity Beauty Ventures To Have On Your Radar

Drew Barrymore, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian all have new beauty launches. Photos / Instagram

Lady Gaga is the latest in a string of celebrities who have their sights set on conquering the beauty world — one palette at a time.



Ever since Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kits went viral, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty got picked up by global beauty giant Sephora, and Miranda Kerr’s Kora was scooped up by beauty buffs everywhere, celebrities have continued to try their hand at launching everything from skincare to cosmetics.

The A Star Is Born actress had everyone talking when she launched her @hauslabs Instagram page on Tuesday, which had amassed more than 250,000 Instagram followers by the time this article went live.

An Instagram collage depicts Gaga surrounded by people from all walks of life, with captions including “Together, we are building a supportive, empowering, inclusive community grounded in kindness, bravery and creativity. All are welcome in OUR HAUS.”

The message of self-expression and reinvention appears to be a common theme amongst Haus Laboratories Instagram posts, teasing the launch of the makeup line that drops in America on July 15 at 12am PT.

Around the same time as her Instagram went live, so, too, did the Haus Laboratories website, with a live countdown to the brand’s launch date.

Last week, Gaga posted a behind-the-scenes teaser video from the shoot, showing her art directing the team and interacting with models as they capture content for the launch.

What can we expect from the collection? Well if the teaser content is anything to go by, Gaga’s makeup range will be as bold as the singer herself. The teaser video on her website shows models with lacquered lips, sharp contouring, negative space graphic black liner, gilt face paint and ultra-defined brows.

But Gaga isn’t alone in her new enterprise.

Drew Barrymore launched Flower Beauty to Australian beauty media back in April, but it remains to be seen whether the chic glass packaging will land on our shores any time soon.

The cruelty-free makeup line includes products like the Light Illusion Perfecting Powder, Shimmer & Shade Eyeshadow Palette, and Brow Master All-in-1 Brow Mascara, and is easy on the pocket with products varying in price from $4-$40.

After spending years in the makeup chair herself, Barrymore says she was inspired to create a line that empowered women and made them feel beautiful and unique.

While not entirely new, Kim Kardashian West has extended her KKW Beauty line once more with the introduction of her KKW Beauty Sooo Fire collection.

The reality TV star posted to Instagram to announce the launch, with messy platinum hair, vivid orange eyeshadow and noticeably full lips.

Fans were first to call the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star out on her unrecognisable look, with many crediting FaceTune as the app responsible for tweaking her appearance.

The KKW Beauty Sooo Fire collection is the sixteenth collection launch by KKW Beauty, and shows the beauty maven moves quickly – her collection of body makeup only dropped last month.

But before Miranda, Rihanna and Kylie, there was a slew of celebs who made bank in the business of beauty.

Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company is now worth a whopping $1.7 billion according to Forbes, and continues to produce non-toxic household goods, skincare and makeup.

Victoria Beckham joined forces with Estee Lauder in 2016 on a limited-edition collection dressed in gilt metal packaging. The collection was so popular in sold out in record time despite the hefty price tag.

Many people may not know this, but Josie Maran was actually a model first before she became synonymous with her beauty brand. Maran’s makeup collection heroes argan oil in its formulations of cheek and lip tints, highlighters and foundations. See Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Tattoo artist Kat Von D released her longwearing, cruelty-free line in 2008, and men and women across the globe went nuts over the bold colour pay-off and playful colourful palettes. The line is one of the new-to-New Zealand brands you’ll expect to see when Sephora Auckland opens its doors on July 20.

That’s not to mention the hundreds of beauty endorsements and ambassadorships that keep cropping up about the place. Chrissy Teigen has long endorsed Becca Cosmetics, Jennifer Lawrence for Dior fragrance, Barbara Palvin for Giorgio Armani, Yara Shahidi for Bobbi Brown. Zendaya for Lancome, Zoe Kravitz for YSL Beauté, the list goes on.

This year alone, Winnie Harlow released her first Viva Glam collection with M.A.C, Margot Robbie was named as Chanel’s new face of fragrance, while Dua Lipa was appointed as the 2019 YSL Beauté fragrance ambassador.