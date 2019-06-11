5 Beauty Products Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Can't Live Without

When it comes to her golden rules of beauty, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is an open book. “I don’t believe in beauty secrets — I’m a girl’s girl! If I have anything to share I’m always the first to spill,” she says.

The British model, businesswoman, mother, former Victoria’s Secret Angel and sometimes-actress was in Sydney last month with Bare Minerals for beauty festival #Meccaland 2.0.

Following her appointment as a Bare Minerals global beauty ambassador in 2018, the 32-year-old has fronted multiple campaigns for the brand, including the recent launch of its Bare Pro Longwear Matte Lipstick, $38, which she notes as one of her top five beauty favourite products.

“I switch my products out all the time. I do like to rotate. But I always come back to these five products which I always have with me,” Rosie says.

Other skincare heroes in Rosie’s beauty cupboard include Bare Minerals Mineral Cleansing Water, $30, which she uses to double cleanse morning and night.

But don’t assume Rosie is #blessed with flawless skin, the Mad Max: Fury Road star isn’t immune to pimples and blemishes, and says she’s been working with celebrity aesthetician Biba de Sousa for the past few months to address her skin concerns.

“It all starts with skin. Skin is the canvas for everything, and it’s the thing I struggle with most,” she confesses.

“I don’t skimp on getting regular facials — I invest a lot of time in that. I try to see Biba whenever I’m in Los Angeles. She’s amazing. I struggle with bouts of acne,” Rosie says.

Don't be fooled - Rosie says she battles with acne and continues to work with a celebrity aesthetician to banish blemishes. Photo / Supplied

Rosie says her beauty regime has shifted gears since taking on her role as a mother. “You have much less time to spend on yourself - you’re a lot more rushed! It can be hard to find time for yourself as a mum.”

In June 2017 she welcomed a son, Jack Oscar Statham, who she shares with fiancé and fellow Brit Jason Statham.

Trading red carpet appearances for cosy family nights in, the challenge of motherhood has shifted Rosie’s perception of the industry that made hers a household name.

“I think as I get older — and certainly since becoming a mother — I’ve realised that beauty starts from the inside. Being a mother makes you think about things in a different way; it makes you more aware of what you want your children to grow up seeing,” she says.

The 32-year-old says she’s conscious of the outside influences on her son, and is mindful of instilling the right lessons about beauty in Jack from a young age.

“I work in an industry that is so focused on everything outward and not so focused on the inward, so as my son grows up I want to protect him in the best way I can,” adding she and Jason are determined to give Jack the most normal upbringing possible.

“I’ve met so many beautiful people over the course of my career — some are truly beautiful and some are not. That’s just the truth,” she says of her experience in the modelling world.

Rosie says she feels her most beautiful when she’s on mum duty. “Which is usually when I’m physically my least attractive!” she laughs. “Usually that’s with sweat pants on and sick in my hair.”

“But there’s truly nothing better — the time you spend with your children makes you feel beautiful. That being said, I do feel great after having three hours of glam and I’m wearing an amazing dress to a red carpet event,” she says.

“I think it’s a little bit of both.”

(From left to right) Bare Minerals Mineral Cleansing Water, Bare Minerals Original SPF15 Foundation, Bare Minerals Skin Longevity Vital Power Eye Gel Cream, Bare Minerals Pro Longwear Matte Lipstick, Bare Minerals Bare Pro 16-Hr Full Coverage Concealer. Photos / Meccabeauty.co.nz

IN ROSIE’S BEAUTY CUPBOARD…

Rosie says she whittled down her skincare regime to these select heroes.

1. “Bare Minerals Mineral Cleansing Water, $30, is really beautiful. I double cleanse my skin in the morning to get rid of any residue that’s built up overnight.”

2. "The Bare Minerals Skin Longevity Vital Power Eye Gel Cream, $65, is gorgeous. I really do love this. I like gels and serums more than I like thick creams — and this is a hybrid of the two."

3. “If you haven’t tried Bare Minerals Original SPF 15 Foundation, $53, you should — it’s truly a game-changer. Every girl should have this in her bag. It’s great for quick, on-the-go makeup, or if you’re lazy like me and don’t want to spend two hours in the bathroom. It’s a powder foundation which had me sceptical at first of how it would go with coverage and if it would make me look cakey, but it gives a really luminous finish and is easy to buff into the skin. It offers buildable coverage, too.”

4. “For a great concealer, I always have Bare Minerals Bare Pro 16-Hr Full Coverage Concealer, $40, on me. It works well with my oily skin and hides imperfections.”

5. “I’m a big fan of Bare Minerals Bare Pro Longwear Matte Lipstick, $38, which the brand recently launched. The shade range is amazing — my favourites include Cinnamon and Fire. I wore Fire in the campaign and when we released the images everyone wanted to know what shade I was in. Every lipstick is longwearing, creamy and rich on the lips, and they hold up all day. I always put it on my lips and rub a little on my cheeks as well; it’s multipurpose.”