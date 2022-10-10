Go Back To Basics With These 7 Beauty Products That Help Make Skin Glow

Including a balm made of kawakawa, an eye mask, and a jade roller

By Ashleigh Cometti
Photo / Babiche Martens
Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022

Hit the refresh button with a return to a few trusted glow-givers. From a cossetting balm to lightweight sunscreen and a splurge serum, here we round up a few products that promise to restore radiance to skin.

Aotea Kawakawa Balm, $20
A do-it-all salve is a must in any beauty routine, and this one by Aotea is locally made in small batches on the island itself using kawakawa leaves, beeswax, sweet almond and m?nuka oils.

Hourglass Equilibrium Instant Plumping Eye Mask, $116
Disguise puffy under-eyes and dark circles with this eye mask, which is infused with two different skincare complexes to visibly firm skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Verso Skincare Nourishing Mask with Ceramides, $170
Developed with dry or dull skin in mind, this face mask is brimming with ceramides to lock in hydration and defend against the elements.

Sisley Paris All Day All Year, $590
Years in the making, All Day All Year helps preserve skin’s youthfulness by protecting it from UVA/UVB rays, free radicals and stress using a blend of encapsulated filters and plant extracts.

Raaie Yellow MoonBeam Retinal Elixir, $143
This luxurious-looking serum recruits encapsulated retinaldehyde, alongside native plant extracts and vitamins B3 and E for firmer, brighter, even-toned skin come morning.

Natio Ageless Hydrating Face Fluid SPF 50+, $26
This lightweight sunscreen offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection, while organic rosehip helps hydrate, improve skin texture and elasticity.

Revlon Jade Facial Roller, $23
Use this jade roller as part of a five-minute nightly skin ritual – reducing puffiness, boosting circulation and leaving skin glowing.

This story was originally published in volume eight of Viva Magazine.

