Surprise The Beauty Lover In Your Life With These Delightful Bon Bons & Ornaments

Selecting the perfect gift for the beauty obsessive in your life can be a minefield. Perfume or a pampering treat? A cosseting hand cream or a scrunchie selection? And don’t even get us started on skincare.

The upside? There are plenty of compact beauty gifts to choose from which are sure to deliver just as many smiles as that XXL box waiting under the tree.

This year, big name brands like Summer Fridays, Tarte and Clinique have stashed their most in-demand products in all manner of baubles, bon bons and stocking stuffers.

But before you fret over having too many options to choose from, we’ve done the leg work for you. Here, discover our top picks of beauty gifts brimming with more makeup, skincare, haircare and body care than you can poke a stick at.

STOCKING STUFFERS

Summer Fridays The Trio Perfume Oil, $61

Rather than tote around full-sized scents during your summer sojourn, this trio of perfume oils are easy to stash in your weekender, beach bag or festival fanny pack. Take a trip across the globe with three travel-inspired scents: escape to the islands with Coconut Wave; journey to a French patisserie with the gourmand notes of Soft Vanilla; or enjoy a sip of icy limoncello in Capri with Crisp Citrus. Available from Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer Set, $48

Any beauty buff worth their salt will be familiar with Tarte’s iconic 16-hour, full coverage concealer. Find it enclosed here in this ultimate makeup lover’s set, which also features travel sizes of the volumising Maneater Mascara and the Maracuja Juicy Lip, a four-in-one balm, gloss, colour and treatment. Available from Sephora or online at Sephora.nz

Clinique Pop Treats Lipstick Set, $29

Clinique’s Christmas collection is always a sight to behold, and this year is no different with its red and pink candy-inspired packaging. This sweet lip duo houses mini sizes of Clinique’s Pop Lip Colour + Primer in the shade Plum Pop, and Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration in the shade Air Kiss to layer together or wear solo. Available from selected department stores and pharmacies or online at Clinique.co.nz

BON BONS

Ecoya Limited-Edition Guava & Lychee Sorbet Bon Bon Body Butter, $20

Ripe and fruity, Guava & Lychee has long been one of Ecoya’s cornerstone scents, and this year it’s one of three scents to be included inside the brand’s limited-edition Christmas Bon Bons, alongside Sweet Pea & Jasmine and Lotus Flower. The punchy packaging makes for a pretty treat to spoil guests at the table before Christmas lunch, or would be equally as delightful if spotted under the tree. Available from selected department stores and independent retailers, or online at Ecoya.co.nz

Murphy & Daughters Bon Bon Soap Violet, $19

An excellent option for that hard-to-buy-for great aunt, stepmother or Secret Santa, the apothecary-style packaging of this chic cracker is equally as lovely as what lies inside. Pull it open to reveal a triple-milled soap crafted from sustainably sourced ingredients including ultra-moisturising shea butter. Themarket.com

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF50+ Superscreen Oxybenzone Free Formula Cracker, $24

Gifting skincare can be tricky, but this year-round essential is a safe bet. This beauty editor-approved sunscreen ticks all the boxes — it offers broad spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, is loaded with antioxidants to defends against free radicals, boosts moisture levels in the skin and sits beautifully under makeup. Not to mention it ranked as one of Consumer’s top five tested sunscreens when the watchdog organisation performed its annual SPF test earlier this year. Available from Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz

TREE ORNAMENTS

Caudalie Luxury Hand & Nail Cream Set, $30

It’s no secret that hand and nail care go (quite literally) hand in hand, and this luxurious set from Caudalie makes caring for both an indulgent ritual whether at home or on-the-go. Find three 30ml sizes of the brand’s Hand & Nail Cream in time-honoured scents: Rose Vigne, The Des Vignes and Original — enough to stash one in your glove box, desk drawer and handbag. Available from Sephora or online at Sephora.nz

Evo Fa La La La La La Tree Hanger Smooth, $22

If you’re singing while reading this, you’re not alone. Evo’s pyramid-shaped tree hanger is sure to get you in the merry mood, if not with its name, then with the mini-sized hair products nestled inside. This one is designed specifically with frizzy hair in mind, and contains three travel-sized hair tamers to ensure your tresses are smooth and silky all summer long. Other hangers in the range include Repair for damaged hair, Volume for fine hair, and Hydrate for all hair types. Adorebeauty.co.nz

Slip Set Of 4 Skinny Scrunchies Bauble, $40

This holiday bauble is *almost* too pretty to open. Available in two colour ways – Nightlife (pictured) or Paparazzi — pop the bauble open to reveal four scrunchies crafted from 100 per cent mulberry silk. Excellent for use on every hair type, silk scrunchies promise no kinks or creases to hair whether tied in a ponytail or wrapped into a bun. Available exclusively online at Meccabeauty.co.nz