This New Locally Made Bodycare Range Is Safe For Babies & Beyond

"Never do business with friends or family" is the saying that puts many people off dipping into their own gene pool to launch a brand or business.

But for Kirsty Stanbridge, her newly minted beauty brand draws on intergenerational knowledge passed down from her mother, a trained herbalist, doctor and obstetrician.

Inspired by the homemade medicinal remedies Kirsty’s mother would blend up to relieve Kirsty’s eczema as a child, Kirsty developed Beetl, a range of gentle yet effective skincare to relieve skin ails on people of all ages — not least, little ones.

“My mother has made healing creams and herbal products for more than 30 years. She’s a doctor and her knowledge of plants and their healing properties helped me understand that plant-based ingredients can be gentle but effective,” Kirsty says.

“It wasn’t until I had my daughter, Tilly, who has really sensitive skin, that I remembered my mum’s nourishing and healing formulas. I couldn't find anything on the shelves that I liked or that worked. It ignited my desire to create these products for her, and to share them with my friends and family.”

That was three years ago, and today, Kirsty’s mother works remotely in Australia where she continues to share her medicinal offerings with indigenous communities, but locally her formulas will live on in each Beetl product.

“It's pretty cool to have the knowledge passed on from my mum to me and then other people can benefit from this knowledge,” Kirsty says.

The first of which, Beetl Baby Cream, is pegged to launch later this month. Touted as “skin armor”, Baby Cream is laced with calendula, chamomile and lavender, which were selected for their ability to heal, calm and soothe irritated skin.

“These ingredients help delicate skin develop resistance and foster a protective role during those early stages of life,” she says.

READ: Tronque Founder Tanne Snowden Is Pioneering Face-Worthy Bodycare In Aotearoa

Expect to see more products added to the range soon, including Baby Oil in December and Baby Balm early in 2023, not to mention a handful of products geared towards adults.

The most exciting of which is what Kirsty refers to as an “everything” oil, designed for use on everything from post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, as well as c-section scarring.

Each product is made and manufactured in Aotearoa, and adheres to a philosophy which honours its plant source as a whole, rather than isolating lots of active ingredients. "We blend from a plant's natural state," Kirsty says of the formulation process.

"It's gently infused or extracted in a minimalistic process, but still is able to comply with cosmetic standards. This is why we have a limited amount of ingredients in each product."

Kirsty adds that while some products claim higher strengths of plant-based actives, that doesn’t necessarily glean better results — in fact, quite the opposite is often true. “Sometimes they can irritate different skin types, in particular, sensitive skin,” she says.

Sustainability is important to Kirsty, who says she aims for total transparency at every point in Beetl’s supply chain — from formulation through to packaging.

“When you produce a natural product, you need to ensure that your customers understand what ‘natural’ means for their brand, then provide education around where those plants come from and what their healing properties are,” she says.

“To us, the word natural means ‘existing in or derived from nature’, which is why we take the naked plant and apply it in a form best suited to our skin, using a production method that calls for a few simple steps. The simplicity in that process means we remain close to the original plant as possible.”

READ: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle... Regenerate? Sustainable Beauty's New Rules

The same philosophy applies to its packaging — and Kirsty says she’s working hard behind the scenes to limit Beetl’s impact by reducing, reusing and recycling where possible.

“All of our packaging is globally certified by environmental management systems,” she says. “And if we do have to use plastic, we ask ourselves: where did that come from? How can we reuse it?”

A takeback waste or recycling initiative is on the cards for the near future, but Kirsty's focus is launching the brand first. "It's part of our plan and I have started initial conversations," she says. "We're on the journey."

Beetl.co.nz