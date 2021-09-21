Our Favourite At-Home Skin Treatments

We see you, Aucklanders. Another week of missed appointments getting you down? These at-home facial kits are sure to lift spirits and complexions. Photo / Getty Images

While we know nothing replaces the expertise of your chosen skin therapist, with all salons and spas closed for the foreseeable future (if you’re Auckland based, anyway) perhaps it's time to take matters into your own hands.

Look to the latest flurry of lockdown-induced at-home skincare kits to achieve spa-like results in the comfort of your own home. Many of which are readily available and shipping via contactless delivery directly to your doorstep.

Corrective Anti-Ageing Kit, $513, from Room-9

Room-9 is an Auckland-based boutique beauty therapist clinic which is currently offering a range of five at-home skincare kits. Viva loves the Corrective Anti-Ageing Kit, $513, which includes a selection of Osmosis’ best-selling products like the Preventative Retinal Serum, refreshing Boost Activating Mist, Nourish Avocado Facial Oil alongside an Epic Skin Tool to boost skin circulation and firmness while restoring its energy. Lord knows we all need a little bit of that right now.

Facial In A Box, $120, from The Facialist

While there's nothing like the facialist herself Ashleigh Scott's magical touch, The Facialist's Facial In A Box comes pretty close. The customisable facial box contains all that's needed to transform your bathroom into a private, pamper-ready sanctuary (The Facialist even supplies a curated Spotify playlist to help set the mood). Select from one of four boxes — Anti-ageing, Acne/Breakout-prone, Oily/Combination, Dully/dry/dehydrated — note any details about your skin concerns or goals, and allow the team of experts to do the rest. These boxes are so popular, in fact, that they're currently sold out, but pop your details here to be notified of the next release coming soon.

The At-Home Skin Treatment, $135, from Skintopia

Skintopia was quick off the mark to add four lockdown skincare packages to its online shop, all of which promise to offer face and body some much-needed TLC. The six-step At-Home Skin Treatment Kit contains four of Dermalogica's best-sellers, including PreCleanse, a plant-based cleansing oil; Special Cleansing Gel, a foaming gel cleanser; Melting Moisture Masque, a hydrating balm to oil which works wonders on drier skin types; and Skin Smoothing Cream, which offers up to 48 hours of continuous hydration and protection against environmental stressors. It also features Biologi's Bd Luminosity Face Serum, designed to be used in conjunction with the included Skintopia Facial Roller, and a delicious Hurraw Chai Raspberry Tinted Lip Balm to finish.

Skintopia's At-Home Skin Treatment contains some of the clinic's best-sellers from brands like Dermalogica and Biologi. Photo / Supplied

Facial In A Box + Dermal Roller, $180, from Skinography

A bespoke solution to glean real results from home, the Skinography team curates each Facial In A Box to help you reach your skin goals while the clinic remains closed. Individual boxes will vary, but expect to find a selection of Mukti favourites used in Skinography's signature Intuitive Facial to help you recreate the magic in your own bathroom. A sample routine may look like this: cleanser, mist, exfoliant, mask, vital elixir, hyaluronic acid serum, eye serum and moisturiser, alongside two skin tools — a 0.25mm micro dermal roller and muslin cleansing cloth.

At-Home Facial Kit, $39, from Mooi Skin

Treat your skin to a luxurious at-home facial with Mooi Skin's top picks of products by Cosmedix and Societe. Start with a double cleanse using the Purity Clean Cleanser, followed by a light exfoliation with the Glow Mask. Next, massage the Probiotic Mask into face, neck and decolletage and leave for 10 minutes before removing with a damp cloth. Follow with the Societe Peptide Sheet Mask for up to 15 minutes, before removing and massaging excess serum into skin. The finishing touch? Your go-to moisturiser and SPF.

Bioelements Travel Light Dry Kit, $88, from Forme Spa

We're stretching a little with this one, but travel-sized minis are an excellent way to try a new skincare range before you commit. Formulated with dry skin in mind, this coterie of minis from Bioelements is comprised of daily essentials including the Moisture Positive Cleanser; Power Peptide, an age-defying toner; Crucial Moisture, an emollient moisturiser; Measured Micrograins, a multi-faceted facial scrub; and Sleepwear, an overnight creme loaded with retinol and peptides.

Codage Mix & Mask, $59, from Spring Spa

Multi-masking has been around for some time now, and no one understands the benefits of this practice better than Codage. The Mix & Mask set is comprised of the brand's full range of face masks in 15ml sizes (approximately one month of use). Take your pick of Codage's Scrubbing Cream, Micro-Peeling Mask, Moisturising Mask or Purifying Mask to find the right combination for your skin type and skin concerns.

Biotulin FaceLift 4 Week Ampoule Facial Kit, $149

Ramp up your results across the space of a month by incorporating an ampoule-based system into your routine like this one from Biotulin. For the first week, massage the Skin Detox ampoule into cleansed, dry skin before applying any other skincare, and allow the aloe vera, green tea and carnosine to soothe and detoxify skin. In week two, apply the Skin Hydration ampoule to deeply hydrate skin, thanks to the inclusion of short and long-chain hyaluronic acid, proteins, panthenol (vitamin B5) and acetyl hexapeptide 8. By week three, the Skin Plumping ampoule harnesses vegan collagen, peptides, plant stem cells and niacinamide to improve skin tone and texture while softening fine lines and wrinkles. Round out the system in week four with the Skin Smoothing ampoule, which borrows its inspiration from Biotulin's Duchess-endorsed Supreme Skin Gel to visibly smooth skin, especially on the forehead, eye area and between the eyebrows.