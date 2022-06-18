The 9 Beauty Products Viva Editors Use To The Very Last Drop

We're hitting repeat on these tried and true favourites, from a sweet-smelling body custard to a cult-favourite sunscreen.

Sans Ceuticals Activator 7 Body + Hair + Face Oil, $62

— Babiche Martens, photographer



How good was it? Originally purchased after I had surgery in 2012 on my shin which left a long scar, I bought it to aid the healing process and help reduce redness. I loved it so much I’ve been buying it ever since and use it all over my body now. I love the scent and it’s not at all greasy as I’m not usually keen on oils on my skin for that very reason. It spreads easily so a little goes a long way. The scar line healed beautifully and is almost unnoticeable.

Would you buy it again? I’m mindful that our skin is our largest organ and love the fact that it doesn’t have any nasties penetrating my bloodstream. As body lotions are the largest amount of product I use on my body on the daily this fills me with reassurance.

Lush Yummy Custard Body Wash, $17

— Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor



How good was it? I’ve been lucky enough to try a few body washes in my time, but none come close to this limited-edition one from Lush. Not only does it smell exactly like custard (the scent trail lingers long after you’ve stepped out of the shower) but it also leave skin feeling soft and supple — a must during these drying winter months.

Would you buy it again? I tried! When I reached the halfway mark I rushed to Lush to stock up, but sadly it’s part of the brand’s limited-edition Mother’s Day collection. So if you’re reading this, Lush, please bring it back!

How did you dispose of it? I haven’t quite finished the tub (yet) but when I do, I’ll shed a tear and then return the packaging to Lush as part of its Bring It Back scheme, where you can earn $1 per returned item towards your next Lush purchase.

Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre, $55

— Emma Gleason, commercial editor



How good was it? This is one of my favourite moisturisers, my skin loves it. I bought my first tube when I was in Paris (so cliche) and now I buy it from local beauty site Ines.

Would you buy it again? Yes, I've replaced this several times. I use every last bit, and will roll the tube until it's all gone.

How did you dispose of it? I separated the plastic lid from the metal tube, and put both in my recycling bin.

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF50 Superscreen, $47

— Rebecca Barry Hill, writer

How good was it? It’s not easy to find a good facial sunscreen that protects skin without making it greasy or curdling with your makeup. But this failsafe product is not only effective — offering broad spectrum UVA & UVB protection — it feels like wearing a light day moisturiser.

Would you buy it again? Yes. Even in the colder months I like to wear an SPF, and this one has Vitamin E to combat dryness. It’s also oxybenzone-free.

Clarins Santal Face Treatment Oil, $72

— Amanda Linnell, editor



How good was it? I am currently trialing different face oils because I love how they feel on my skin. I was drawn to this Clarins product which is designed for dry skin and made with 100 per cent pure plant extracts including hazelnut oil for hydration and calming essential oils such as sandalwood, cardomom and lavender.

Would you buy it again? Definitely. I like a simple routine and the fact you can use this morning and night appeals. Plus, it smells heavenly and most importantly leaves my skin feeling supple and smooth.

How did you dispose of it? After wringing out every last drop, the bottle and dropper went in the recycling.

Sans Ceuticals Cellular Repair Body & Face Lotion, $55

— Johanna Thornton, deputy editor



How good was it? This is such a dreamy moisturiser, packed with niacinamide, shea butter and grapeseed extract. I love that it's formulated for both the body and the face, to help simplify my routine and the amount of products I have in rotation. It's also a really nice consistency and soaks into skin beautifully. It feels good to purchase a locally made beauty product that's made without animal testing and sans artificial colours and fragrances.

Would you buy it again? I have repurchased this product a couple of times now, and probably need to graduate to the larger size.

How did you dispose of it? This lotion is housed in PETG, which is high-quality recyclable plastic, which means I’m able to put it in the recycling bin rather than throwing it out.

Drunk Elephant T.LC. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, $219

— Julia Gessler, digital and production journalist



How good was it? This decongesting serum justifies its heavy price point by delivering on its promise: a smoother, brighter complexion. One pump every other evening sees my skin noticeably different by morning, and is great followed by an oil or hydrating serum if you have one on hand.

Would you buy it again? I’ve rebought it several times now, and my skin is veritably love drunk for the cocktailed mix of glycolic, tartaric, lactic, citric and salicylic acids.

Caudalie Paris Vinoperfect Radiance Serum Complexion Correcting, $115

— Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant



How good was it? I saw this product on TikTok and was in need of another serum so decided to give it a shot! I loved its glossy texture. This product targets dark spots and hyperpigmentation and mine were lightened after three months of continued use.

Would you buy it again? I notice a difference in my skin texture and radiance when I’m not using this product, so I’ll be back to the store quick smart when it's empty.

Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Oil $65 (15ml)

— Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

How good was it? I don't use much on my face other than sunblock and a decent moisturiser, and at night and during the colder days I like using this cold-pressed face oil which has a mix of vitamin C and golden turmeric for antioxidant defence.

Would you buy again? Always. It's a good pick-me-up for my skin and has this great smell that's super refreshing.