The Best Eye Creams & Serums To Add To Your Beauty Routine

Jennifer Lopez looks eye-poppingly good for her age, so it’s no wonder when word got out about an eye cream she uses, sales soared. The J-Lo effect even reached New Zealand, where the Australasian distributor of the German-made product is based. In late January she saw an unexpected surge in online action on her website, later learning this was due to Australian media picking up on Hollywood reports.

Celebrity “endorsements” (often hearsay reports) can sure be a boon to business, but they do come thick and fast. We see far fewer about cosmetic procedures than cosmetic products. A quick Google “revealed” several other eye creams J-Lo was said to swear by. But to be fair about the reports concerning Biotulin, they’re based on a tweet from the star herself, thanking the brand, which has been dubbed bio-Botox and buzzily also contains hemp seed oil in its lifting concentrate for the eyes.

That said, what 50-year-old J-Lo liked this recent awards season may not necessarily be the best match for you, so read on . . .

Whether you’ve been burning the candle at both ends, squinting into a screen or counting down on gravity will help determine your eye product needs. If fine lines and wrinkles are your main eye concern, look to creams and lotions, thanks to their smoothing and soothing emollient effect.

For dark circles or puffiness, consider a gel or a light lotion base, as these are good carriers for ingredients to counteract the shadowy or baggy effect. Gels can also moisturise effectively as bearers of the likes of hyaluronic acid. They wear well in warm weathers and on oily skin. Creams have a cosseting effect, so suit night-time use particularly well. Liquid serums containing anti-oxidants such as vitamin C help brighten skin when used over time and can be layered under creams.

Some eye products use illuminators for brightening and silicones for smoothness. These will not deliver lasting results unless combined with ingredients that offer more than a superficial visual effect. Expect to use for about a month to see any real improvement but those promising both immediate and lasting action do have the benefit of instant gratification while you await more substantial progress. Here are a few to consider, including you know whose . . .

PRODUCT PICKS

1. Garnier Organics Anti-Age Eye Cream $20, vegan newbie freshens with plant oils. From selected supermarkets and variety stores, including The Warehouse

2. Biotulin Eye Matrix $79, targets bags and drooping with a fine, fragrance-free texture. Biotulin.co.nz

3. Dermalogica Biolumin-C Eye Serum $136, both brightens and contains a firming peptide. Selected clinics and Life pharmacies, see Dermalogica.co.nz

4. Clarins Extra Firming Yeux $102, balm-like feel from this all-rounder for mature concerns. Selected day spas and department stores, including Farmers

5. Clinique All About Eyes Serum $70, rollerball gel massager helps depuff and there’s one for men. Selected department stores and pharmacies, including Life Pharmacy

6. Essano Vitamin C Brightening Eye Gel $20, smart locally made buying from a new brightening range. From Countdown, New World and Pak'n'Save stores, see Essano.co.nz

7. Biologi Bk Rejuvenation Eye Serum $92, single ingredient Kakadu plum extract rich in natural vitamin C aims at pigmentation, redness and lines. Biologi.com.au

8. Kiehl’s Vitamin C Eye Serum $99, tri-peptide targets crow’s feet, under-eye darkness and texture in lightweight layerable formula. From Kiehl’s Sylvia Park and Westfield Albany and selected department stores including Smith & Caughey’s

9. Environ Skin EssentiaA Eye Gel $70, pincer movement on ageing effects from antioxidants and plumping amino acids. Psb.net.nz

10. Antipodes Kiwi Seed Gold Eye Cream $82, with gold flakes and grape extract to add a brightening glow to stressed skin. Antipodesnature.com

