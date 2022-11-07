Sugar Sugar: 7 Gourmand Perfumes That Smell Good Enough To Eat
Lean into aromas guaranteed to make your mouth water
Scents that smell good enough to eat have always tantalised our senses, but due to the sweet nature of these fragrances, “gourmand” is a category that tends to be quite divisive.
Aromas of caramel, vanilla, toffee, coffee and candy floss are just some of the notes you may find lingering after spritzing a gourmand fragrance — a description derived from the culinary term, meaning “a person who is excessively fond of eating and drinking”.
Love them or hate them, this is one of those nostalgic categories that could very well have been the source of your inaugural teenage perfume; one whiff of which has you transported back to high school. Perhaps yours was Mugler Angel, the very first “edible scent” to garner cult status among fragrance lovers.
Or maybe it was Viktor & Rolf Bonbon, Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo, Prada Candy or YSL Black Opium, all of which are still on shelves, stirring up our appetites with a single spritz.
Gourmand scents may be inspired by decadent desserts, hot drinks, pastries and liqueurs, but the layers of notes that make up these juices give them complexity with their sweetness.
Dark woods and spicy notes often form the base, meaning the dry-down can have a slightly more masculine touch. It’s also common to find citrus notes such as bergamot, deeper floral patchouli and aromatic musk helping to bring a sense of balance.
Whether you’re into the classics when it comes to scent or you’re in the mood for something new, these gourmand fragrances are worth a nosey.
YSL Black Opium Illicit Green 75ml, $236
The signature black coffee notes of the original YSL Black Opium have been given a zesty twist with this new iteration. Warm and spicy, the scent contains a juicy burst of green mandarin which is mellowed out with notes of creamy fig.
Lancome La Vie Est Belle 50ml, $205
An icon in the gourmand category, this classic, feminine scent leans on sweet fruits for its edible aromatic nature, with pear and blackberry shining through in the top and middle notes. Orange blossom, iris and jasmine sambac give this fragrance its freshness.
Chanel Chance EDP 100ml, $292
This spicy floral fragrance is given its gourmand sensibilities thanks to enveloping vanilla notes which are paired with the creaminess of white musk. The iconic scent is also available as an eau de toilette if you prefer a little more lightness.
Glasshouse A Tahaa Affair Devotion 50ml, $109
Butterscotch caramel and jasmine are the top notes that shine in this sweetly tropical scent. Polynesian hibiscus, Tahitian foliage and sundried driftwood give this an island holiday vibe while sugar cane and coconut water will have you dreaming of poolside cocktails.
Maison Margiela Replica Coffee Break EDT 100ml, $201
The intention of this unisex fragrance was to transport the wearer to a cafe in Stockholm in the depths of winter, with warm aromas of coffee, lavender and orange flower. Milk mousse, spearmint, Sri Lankan sandalwood and cedarwood offer depth and complexity, making this a scent that’s far from saccharine.
Tom Ford Lost Cherry EDP 50ml, $595
Tom Ford himself described this scent as having a “candy-like gleam on the outside and luscious flesh on the inside”, which is perhaps what makes it a scent that you’ll either love or leave well alone. Black cherry is a prominent force in this juice, which is also mixed with bitter almond, roasted tonka, jasmine, sandalwood, vetiver and cedar.
Kate Spade New York Sparkle EDP 40ml, $88
Creme brulee and vanilla are the dessert-inspired notes that linger in the dry down of this sweet scent. Sharper top notes of blackcurrant and pink pepper are a palette cleanser to the sweetness, while peony and hawthorn, with its distinct red berries, add a touch of tartness.
