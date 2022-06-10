8 Hair Products For Locks That Just Want To Strengthen & Lengthen

Strengthen and lengthen hair that’s been exposed to the elements with our pick of serums, salves and styling essentials to see you through to the cooler months

Kerastase Genesis Anti Hair-Fall Fortifying Serum, $87. Shedding or fall-out causing you bother? Incorporate this strengthening serum into your haircare routine and reap the benefits of hair that’s more resilient. The unique, jelly-like formulation boasts the added benefit of supporting scalp health, reducing itchiness and discomfort, while improving its protective barrier function at the root.

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask, $101. Combat the after-effects of sun, salt and sea with this hyper-nourishing hair mask, formulated with sustainably sourced Mirsalehi honey from the Mirsalehi Bee Garden in the Netherlands. This liquid gold is brimming with vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants, working wonders to nourish, moisturise, repair and restore dry or damaged tresses.

Mita Matt Dusty Pink Rectangle Claw Clip, $10. There’s no denying that claw clips are having a major moment. From graphic or pattern-heavy to muted and neutral, there’s a size and style in every colour of the rainbow to suit.

Sustainable Scrunch Scrunchie, $15. It’s the 80s classic that’s hair to stay, and Viva loves scrunchies made from fabric offcuts or other recycled materials, like this pink one from local maker Sustainable Scrunch.

Botaniq Refresh Cleanser | For Hair + Scalp, $49, and Replenish Creme | Conditioner For Straight-Wavy Hair, $53. This power couple from local haircare brand Botaniq is sure to revolutionise the hair game for straight to wavy hair. Start with the Refresh Cleanser to gently cleanse hair, rebalance the scalp and promote hair growth. Follow it with the Replenish Creme to restore the hair’s hydrolipidic layer, lock in hydration and keep it looking smooth and shiny.

Dyson Detangling Comb, $19. Suitable for use on all hair types, use this wide-toothed comb to help distribute hair treatments, conditioners and masks, in conjunction with your preferred hair dryer or styler, or to finish off a dry style, shape hair into position or to break up or loosen curls or waves.

Oribe Silverati Illuminating Treatment Masque, $103. Going grey gracefully? Consider this brightening, toning mask that helps remove brassy or yellow tones on white or greying hair. The ultra-hydrating salve aims to restore strength and elasticity to hair that’s becoming more brittle or wiry, while nourishing a dry scalp and boosting shine all over.

Chloe Zara Hair Silk Hair Balm, $54. For hair that’s smooth as silk, reach for this masque-treatment hybrid to reverse the damaging and drying effects of colouring and heat-treating hair. For best results, use weekly or fortnightly on towel-dried hair and leave on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

This story was originally published in volume seven of Viva Magazine.