14 Overnight Face Masks To Get Your Skin Glowing Come Morning

So many masks, so little time — except overnight — which is one reason we particularly like sleep masks. Stow the sheets, let the clay crack, ignore the exfoliators; instead for ease, opt for something that can just be left on and do its work while you rest. This includes not just specified sleep masks, but any of the moisturising kind that aren’t too gloopy.

Overnight masks can be used as often as daily, depending on type. Apply to a cleansed face, over any serums if you use these, and instead of your moisturiser. Or save for a weekly or less frequent treat when your skin is really crying out for some love.

Avoid sleepovers with masks containing a lot of active ingredients, unless you know that your skin can tolerate them. Otherwise, from extended exposure you run the risk of emerging irritated rather than soothed. Skin plumping hyaluronic acid is a hydrating ingredient that locks in moisture, so it’s one to seek out.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Mask $77

This glow getter is the latest pretty “it” mask making waves online. Watermelon generally is proving such a hit with younger consumers that a US vaping company recently forswore using the flavour after criticism it was targeting Gen Z and millennial buyers. Glow’s mask is a K-beauty favourite and it does indeed contain extracts of the juicy fruit, along with both hyaluronic acid and some AHAs. The soothing shade is so seductive and the gel texture dreamy. See Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask $79

This oil-free mask is creamy and penetrating, helping replenish lost moisture. Skin is left soft and dewy. Can be used nightly on face and neck, or just when needed for a time-out top-up. From selected department stores and pharmacies.

Syrene Aqua Hydrating Mask $120

The gel texture melts into face and neck for an overnight moisture treat, with antioxidants adding to the skin benefits. Or use it as a day-time pick me up, leaving on for a 30-minute rest. Key ingredients include seaweed extracts, marine collagen, black fern, glycerin and manuka honey. Best suited to those with drier complexions. See Syreneskincare.co.nz.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Sleep Mask $565

Like caviar, this is for those with expensive tastes, but it’s often cited by women in the know for its glow-making results. Botanical extracts and actives combine to firm and freshen skin. See Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.

Kiehl’s Ginger Leaf & Hibiscus Firming Mask $85

Feels velvety and, with frequent use — up to five times a week is okay — this is said to also soften the look of fine lines and enhance the complexion. Suitable for all skin types, this cream mask is best massaged in with upward motions, during which you feel the formula’s instant superficial tightening effect on your face. From Kiehl’s stores and counters, including at Smith and Caughey’s. See Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.

Lancome Absolue Precious Cells Nourishing Rose Mask $215

Never fear petals, these inclusions dissolve on application. Although it’s not marketed as an overnight mask, who wouldn’t want to go to sleep on a bed of roses. From Lancome’s prestige Absolue range, with its mix of high-tech rose extracts and soothing rose water, this pampering pot nourishes skin so it is supple and soothed. From selected department stores and pharmacies.

James Read Overnight Tan Sleep Mask Go Darker $55

I’m way too much of a pasty-faced wimp to try any dark formula and reckon that unless you’re olive-skinned already, best start with the lighter version of this one instead. Those who have, say it builds from a slight glow to a light tan over several nights’ use, without staining or stinking out the sheets. It does also contain decent hydrating ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and soothing aloe. See Meccabeauty.co.nz.

The Body Shop Drops of Youth Bouncy Sleeping Mask $60

An innovative “memory-shape” gel-cream, this moulds to skin and leaves it feeling replumped and replenished. It’s designed to help skin bounce back after a rest anointed in organic babassu oil from Brazil and extracts from edelweiss plant stem cells from the Italian Alps and marine extracts from France. See Thebodyshop.co.nz.

Waso Beauty Sleeping Mask $65

If you’re skipping on sleep then at least make what you have, doubles as a rest for your skin. This moisturising mask is infused with refreshing yuzu fruit extracts. Like taking your vitamins, it’s a pep start to the day. From Shiseido counters in selected department stores and pharmacies.

Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask $210

This tube of French deliciousness is often named as a cult favourite product. The rose infusion and fragrance is dreamy and the texture seductive and creamy. Other plant extracts help smooth and plump skin for an immediate fresher look with lingering results. See Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.

Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask $46

Indeed intensely hydrating, this mask is suitable for in flight as well as overnight use. With apricot kernel oil and avocado to nourish and glacier water to freshen, it builds up the moisture levels ready to face another day. See Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Estee Lauder Revitalising Supreme Mask $146

Tackles signs of ageing, leaving a more rested, radiant look. A complex of anti-fatigue ingredients and a silky feel, makes this anytime mask suitable for sleepovers. Selected department stores and pharmacies, including Lifepharmacy.co.nz.

Bobbi Brown Skin Nourish Mask $85

Ideal for drier skin, this feels lightweight yet packs a heavy punch, with an algal extract helping lock-in hydration. Apply liberally, allow to soak in for several minutes, then tissue off any undue excess, before gently massaging remaining product into skin to leave on overnight. From Bobbi Brown, Britomart and selected department stores, including Farmers.co.nz.

Dermalogica Sound Sleep Cocoon $145

As you rub this in, the motion activates an essential oil blend of lavender, sandalwood and patchouli to help soothe the senses for a restful sleep while the hydrating gel treatment does its work. The better the sleep, the better skin looks, so why not lie back and enjoy the extra aromatic help. See Dermalogica.co.nz.