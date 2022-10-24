It's Time To Quench Those Parched Tresses

Six products to help dry hair, including a hydrating mask that's like a sincere apology

By Ashleigh Cometti
Photo / Babiche Martens
Tuesday Oct. 25, 2022

Sometimes your hair needs to hit the refresh button. Quench parched hair with our pick of products that restore, condition, colour or curl, from a shampoo bar that utilises flaxseed oil to a softening shampoo that also detangles.

KMS Moist Repair Hydrating Oil, $35
Locks lacking lustre? Cue this three-in-one hair, beard and body oil, formulated with aloe vera and avocado oil which promises long-lasting hydration from top to toe. The fast-absorbing formula won’t leave hair feeling greasy (just avoid applying it to your roots and opt for mid-lengths and ends instead).

Pureology Color Fanatic Top Coat + Tone Blue, $50
Banish brassiness in dark blonde or brunette hair with this at-home gloss treatment that helps keep hair toned in between trips to the salon. Oat milk and camellia oil combine to smooth, condition and nourish strands from roots to ends, while Pureology’s Antifade Complex neutralises unwanted orange hues.

Ecostore Smoothing Shampoo Bar, $18
Frizz and flyaways have met their match with the newest bar to be added to Ecostore’s range of solid shampoos. The new Smoothing Shampoo Bar harnesses the smoothing and softening powers of flaxseed oil for ultra-glossy hair.

Lust Xtra Care Hydrating Mask, $39
Issue a sincere apology to dry, dehydrated or chemically damaged hair with this cosseting hair mask, which is infused with nourishing plant extracts to defend against thermal and UV damage, while delivering moisture and restoring elasticity deep within the hair shaft.

Oribe Run-Through Detangling Shampoo, $79
Following the successful launch of Oribe’s Run-Through Detangling Primer comes this softening shampoo, said to add instant slip and lightweight moisture to hair, making combing and styling a breeze. The unique formula gently cleanses hair and smooths the hair cuticle to boost combability while preventing knots.

Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream, $87
A perfect match for medium-to-thick or extra-long hair, work a small amount of this leave-in conditioner from the mid-lengths to ends before blow-drying hair or leaving it to air dry. It can also be used as a smoothing treatment throughout the day to tame flyaways or unruly strands.

This story was originally published in volume eight of Viva Magazine.

