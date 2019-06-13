6 Bright & Bold Makeup Looks To Get Playful With

On The Cover. Photo / Babiche Martens

ON THE COVER

CHEEKS: Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick $86.

BASE: M.A.C Prep + Prime Fix+ $45. Mecca Cosmetica Multi-Purpose Plumping Balm $47. M.A.C Studio Finish Pro Conceal and Correct Palette $80. Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Shimmer Stick $96.

EYES: M.A.C Insta Curl Lash Mascara $48.

LIPS: Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Lip Voluminzer $56.

Kate wears Maggie Marilyn blazer, $1400, from Muse Boutique. Mars small earring, $189 per pair, and long earring, $279 per pair.

JUST BITTEN

An unexpected layering of lipstick and eyeshadow is responsible for this freshly kissed look. Makeup artist Louise Rae explains: “I first applied the Giorgio Armani lipstick to the middle of the lips with a fluffy brush and blended this outwards. I finished by pressing in a light dusting of eyeshadow over the top to set and give dimension.”

LIPS: Giorgio Armani Lip Magnet Lipstick in shade 407 $64. M.A.C Risk Taker Palette in shade Fashion Fanatic $90.

BASE: M.A.C Prep + Prime Fix+ $45. Mecca Cosmetica Multi-Purpose Plumping Balm $47. M.A.C Studio Finish Pro Conceal and Correct Palette $80. Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Shimmer Stick $96.

CHEEKS: Hourglass Ambient Light Bronzer in shade Radiant Bronze $89.

EYES: Too Faced You’re So Jelly Highlighter in shade Rose Pink $52. M.A.C Insta Curl Lash Mascara $48.

Kate wears Les Reveries trench coat $1195, and Jennifer Behr earrings, $395, from Muse Boutique. Camilla & Marc top $479.

Build Me Up, Buttercup. Photo / Babiche Martens

BUILD ME UP, BUTTERCUP

It’s time to make use of the least loved shade in your makeup palette: neon yellow. “Ensure the eyelid is completely free of oil or residue before you start,” says Louise. “The key here is to make it appear as matte as possible. Use a small eyeshadow brush to press a cream-based yellow eyeshadow over the eyelid and along the lower waterline. Then layer up your mascara for a spidery lash effect.”

EYES: M.A.C Pro Longwear Paint Point in shade Primary Yellow $48. M.A.C Haute and Naughty Lash Mascara $48.

Used throughout: LIPS: Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Lip Repair Potion $56.

BASE: M.A.C Prep + Prime Fix+ $45. Mecca Cosmetica Multi-Purpose Plumping Balm $47. M.A.C Studio Finish Pro Conceal and Correct Palette $80. Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder $79.

CHEEKS: M.A.C Powder Blush in the shade Mocha $48.



Kate wears Louis Vuitton dress $2900, and earrings $975.

Bright Eyes. Photo / Babiche Martens

BRIGHT EYES

Layering powder with pencil is the key to achieving this high saturation look. “This is a super easy look to achieve,” Louise says. “Use a soft brush to apply powder to the inner corner, keeping the colour along the lower waterline tight. I used the Shiseido Kajal InkArtist Shadow Liner then used an angled brush to connect the inner corner with the lower waterline.”

EYES: Shiseido Kajal Ink Artist Shadow Liner in 07 Sumi Sky $46. M.A.C Pretty Punk Palette in shades Denim Genes and Ripped Tee $90. Shiseido Controlled Chaos Mascara Ink $61.

Glossing Over. Photo / Babiche Martens

GLOSSING OVER

The underliner trend features a wash of colour subtly smudged along the lower waterline. Up the ante with a highly glossed eyelid. “Start with a natural fibre brush and apply the first layer of powder by pressing it into skin. Continue this process until you’ve built up to your desired hue,” says Louise.

EYES: Dior 3 Couleurs Tri(O)blique Couture Eyeshadow Palette in shade 853 Rosy Canvas $127. Too Faced Razzle Dazzle Berry Eyeshadow Palette $58. Tom Ford SS18 Eye Gloss $80. Dior Show Pump N Volume Mascara $64.

Wash Over Me. Photo / Babiche Martens

WASH OVER ME

If the thought of all-over blue eyeshadow is too much for you, try a watercolour approach. “Start off with a small amount of product on a fluffy brush and wash the colour across the upper eyelid, being careful not to extend too far up beyond the crease of the eye,” says Louise. “If you don’t have the right type of brush to blend that dense pigment out, it’s not going to work.”

READ: The Best Makeup Brushes To Add To Your Beauty Tool Kit

EYES: Yves Saint Laurent Couture Palette Collector Pop Illusion Powder $115. M.A.C Haute and Naughty Lash Mascara $48.

Royal Flush. Photo / Babiche Martens

ROYAL FLUSH

Achieve this subtle flush of colour, known as ‘draping’, from the cheekbones to the temples using a mix of cream-based blush and highlighter that melts into skin. “Cream textures work best when applied with a brush,” says Louise. “I used a combination of a rounded brush and a fan brush to lightly sweep colour across the cheeks, eyelids and towards the hairline. Cream textures are really buildable so you can start with a little product and work up to your desired level of colour.”

CHEEKS: Shiseido Minimalist Whipped Powder Blush in shade 01 Sonoya $50. Revlon Glow Gelee in shade 003 Happy Glow Lucky $28.

BASE: M.A.C Prep + Prime Fix+ $45. Mecca Cosmetica Multi-Purpose Plumping Balm $47. M.A.C Studio Finish Pro Conceal and Correct Palette $80.

EYES: L’Oreal Paris Brow Artist Plumper $22. Clarins Wonder Perfect Mascara in shade 01 Perfect Black $52.

LIPS: Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Lip Repair Potion $56.

Kate wears Kate Sylvester jacket $789. Tiffany & Co. necklace $11,800. Laura Lombari earring (left), $215 for pair, from Muse Boutique. Mars earring (right) $189 for pair.

Hair & makeup / Louise Rae. Photography / Babiche Martens. Beauty direction / Ashleigh Cometti. Styling / Rosie Herdman. Model / Kate Harrison from 62 Management.