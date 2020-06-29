Caroline Hirons Wants You To Winter Proof Your Skin

Caroline Hirons is a skincare expert and down-to-earth blogger with a sky-high following, especially in her homeland, the UK.

The former beauty therapist has more than 100 million views of her blog and more than 13 million of her YouTube video.

She has just written a skincare guide, full of frank, easy-to-follow advice for all ages. It's called Skin Care and covers facts and myths and offers tips and tricks to healthier, brighter skin. Here we print an extract.

The change from warm to cold, from central heating to cold, can really make your skin feel parched.

Here are a few tips that may help keep your skin feeling hydrated, plump and healthy.

Treat the skin like you do your clothing. If you're layering clothing, layer your skincare. You need a skincare "wardrobe" at this time of year more than any other. Cleanse, tone (acid/mist or both), serum, oil, cream, SPF and/or balm.How much and when you use all of these depends on your skin, but a general rule of thumb is to start with "less is more" and if your skin is still absorbing the product, keep going (the only thing to be aware of is layering silicone products, as they don't always play well together and have the potential to "peel" or "roll", which feels grim).





Don't over-cleanse. Your skin needs all the moisture it can get at this time of year. If your skin is dry/sensitive and you are using harsh cleansers suitable for the summer months, or even worse, overusing electronic facial cleansing brushes, it may be very unforgiving.





Avoid alcohol-heavy products. It's one thing to have a toner with alcohol denat at the very end of the ingredients list, but it's another to have alcohol as the main ingredient. Acids can be an exception here, as alcohol is used to stabilise the formula.





If you love a foaming facewash, try to change to a cleansing milk when the weather is cold. You can buy a milk for oily skin if you need it.

Oils and balms can feel very comforting on the skin. Natural ones. If your skin is particularly dry, a heavy balm may actually be stripping it, so go easy. For oily skin, use an oil designed for its specific type.

SkinCare by Caroline Hirons is available now. Photo / Supplied.

You should NEVER aim for "squeaky clean" on any part of your body, be it hair or skin. If you have this feeling after washing/cleansing, you really need to stop and rethink what you are using.





Exfoliate your face and body regularly. Topical exfoliants in liquid form are far more effective than scrubs. Skin is acidic and it is receptive to acid products. Use toners or pads with AHA acids twice a day and follow with a spray of a hydrating toner containing glycerin and/or hyaluronic acid before you apply your serum and you'll feel a difference after one day.





Not everyone can use/wants to use liquid acids. For those of you that prefer a physical exfoliant, aim for gentle, naturally sourced granular scrubs that don't use beads. The ones that dissolve as you are rubbing them in are generally safest.





Ensure you are taking omega oils to help your skin internally. Fish oils are the best — flax are a good second for vegetarians and vegans.





Do continue to use face masks, but go for more hydrating ones as opposed to clay ones. If you have a combination skin, use your clay mask and go straight in afterwards with a hydrating one for a good boost.





If you are a shower person, do not be tempted to stand under a hot shower to warm up. Your skin will not thank you for it. Keep it warm-hot, not boiling.





If you suffer from psoriasis or eczema it is likely that you will experience a worsening of symptoms in the colder months. Make sure your shower/bath products are as irritant-free as possible, avoid tumble dryer sheets as they can also aggravate the skin, and remember to moisturise.





And finally: do not forget your vitamin D. You can buy vitamin D supplements either as a spray or as tablets, though as with all supplements, always follow your doctor's advice.

SkinCare by Caroline Hirons (Harper Collins) $45.

