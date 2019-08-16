Celebrity Treasure Island Host Bree Tomasel's Beauty Routine

As one half of ZM’s drive show with fellow announcer Clint Roberts, Bree Tomasel is used to being able to keep her beauty look simple when arriving to work each day.

Good thing, then, the natural beauty was used to wearing minimal makeup when she was thrust into sweltering conditions while filming TVNZ’s newest season of Celebrity Treasure Island.

“I really struggled mainly with a S.U.L.A (sweaty upper lip alert),” Bree says of the three weeks she spent in Fiji to host the show.

Ahead of the show hitting screens on Sunday night, we quizzed Bree on her desert island beauty routine.

Beauty ethos

I like to keep it pretty natural when it comes to my everyday makeup routine: primer, foundation, powder, blush, eyebrows (it’s all about the eyebrows for me) and a bit of mascara and I’m ready to go. But don’t get me wrong I love to glam it up with a bold lip and lashes on special occasions.

Makeup memories

My earliest memory of makeup would probably be a home video of me and my sister when we were super young. We’d gotten into my Mum’s makeup bag and absolutely covered our entire faces in makeup, from head to toe! She was not impressed.

How did your daily beauty routine (morning and night) change while you were filming?

I did my own hair and makeup on set and tried to keep it as much ‘me’ as possible, minimal and basic — or else you just sweat it all off anyway! I was constantly reapplying sunscreen and mozzie spray (even to my face) because the bugs were ruthless out there. Even though I did top my face up with sunscreen throughout the day, it copped quite a lot of sun and out came my freckles. I’m more conscious of keeping my face protected from the sun as much as possible these days though.

What about your hair routine?

My hair, well that was another story, she went on a journey during filming that’s for sure. HELLLLOOO CURLY AFRO. My hair is naturally curly and I decided to embrace the curls. That’s all I could do – it had a mind of its own!

Bree says her naturally curly hair had a mind of its own while filming in Fiji. Photo / Supplied

Five desert island beauty products

1. Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, $54.

2. Bondi Sands Lip Balm, $9.

3. Kerastase Resistance Bain Extentioniste Shampoo, $49.

4. Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, $58.

5. And mainly something edible... if I'm on a deserted island…

What was the first thing you did to treat yourself when you arrived back in NZ?

I’m actually treating my hair this week to a full re-vamp. Think treatment, trim and some foils just to give it some life again! And for my skin (my favourite area to treat) I had a quick microdermabrasion to get rid of all that grit and grime.

On the lookout for

Anyone have any suggestions of a really simple but amazing night cream routine for wrinkles? Send it my way please!

Treatment to try

I would absolutely love to try Derma Pen... I’ve heard such amazing things. It can be pricey but I would love to give it a go!

Beauty is...?

Beauty is living your TRUE self!

Celebrity Treasure Island airs Sunday 7pm, and Monday and Tuesday 7.30pm, TVNZ 2.