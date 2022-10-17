Pick Up Good Vibrations With These Makeup Looks

For more than two decades, Pantone’s Colour of the Year has predicted the shade of the season — each one carefully selected for its ability to reflect the direction art and fashion will be heading over the coming year.

Here, freelance makeup artist Kiekie Stanners worked with six of Pantone’s Colours of the Year to create these of-the-moment makeup looks. It’s the rainbow, reimagined

Illuminating (13-0647)

Bursting forth with joy and hope, Illuminating is the truest reflection of the colour of sunshine of all the Pantone shades. Pictured above, this dotted eye look celebrates sunshine shades with custom-mixed yellows Kiekie pulled from the M.A.C Cosmetics Pro Palette Paintstick x 12, $110, and Nars High-Pigment Longwear Eyeliner in the shade Sunset Blvd, $39. Paloma Wool knit $330. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $550. Emma Jing top (POA).

Photo / Marissa Findlay

Living Coral (16-1546)

Pantone’s Colour of the Year continued its vibrant streak with Living Coral, said to symbolise optimism. Kiekie used M.A.C Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot in the shade Groundwork, $48, to dress up Sophia’s eyes, while M.A.C Cosmetics Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in the shade Quite the Standout, $44, adorned her lips. Benjamin Alexander shirt $330. Le Bonnet scarf $219. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $849. Gloria scrunchies $45 each.

Photo / Marissa Findlay

Very Peri (17-3938)

For the first time in the history of Colour of the Year, Pantone created a dynamic new shade to reflect the global zeitgeist of the moment — a periwinkle blue with a violet-red undertone. Designed to encourage creativity, inventiveness and imagination, Very Peri’s joyous attitude is showcased by Kiekie here in the form of an exaggerated cat eye. This highlights M.A.C Cosmetics Eye Shadow in the shades Stars’n’Rockets and Power to the Purple, $33 each, framed by the Mecca Max Zoom Eyeliner in the shade Lilac, $19. Claudia Li top $505, Pearl wrap top $450. Zora Bell Boyd drop earrings (POA). Gloria scrunchie $45. Vintage leather gloves stylist’s own.

Photo / Marissa Findlay

Greenery (15-0343)

Equal parts fresh and zesty, this yellow-green shade is said to emulate the first days of spring — when nature’s greenery flourishes after a long, cold winter. Symbolic of new beginnings, Kiekie’s swirling eyeliner design reflects the unfolding of foliage — created using a combination of the Barry M Hi Vis Liquid Eyeliner in the shade Charged Up Green, $15, and the two verdant pans inside the M.A.C Cosmetics Pro Palette Paintstick x 12, $110. A slick of M.A.C Lipglass in Clear, $38, on Medhika’s lips completed the look. Pearl shirt $450. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $800. Gloria scrunchies $40 each.

Photo / Marissa Findlay

True Red (19-1664)

Red never fails to bring the drama. Vivid and powerful, True Red is symbolic of passion, so it felt appropriate Kiekie dipped her brush in the fiery shade to dress up Medhika’s lips. On a base of M.A.C Cosmetics Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in the shade Dance With Me, $44, Kiekie used a densely packed brush to press M.A.C Cosmetics Glitter in the shade Ruby, $36, on top. To reflect the same level of shimmer on Medhika’s lips, Kiekie opted for M.A.C Cosmetics Tinted Lipglass in the shade Lust, $38, over her eyelids. Pearl halter top $450. Claudia Li top $659. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $550.

Photo / Marissa Findlay

Classic Blue (19-4052)

Expansive and seemingly endless, Classic Blue evokes the vastness of the evening sky. Scared to commit to blue eyeshadow all over your eyelids? Try a feline flick instead. Kiekie created a custom blue hue using the M.A.C Cosmetics Pro Palette Paintstick x 12, $110, and M.A.C Cosmetics Eye Shadow in the shade Tilt, $33, applying it close to Sophia’s lash line and flicking outwards and upwards towards her temples. For extra oomph, Kiekie opted for a blue-toned red lip, courtesy of M.A.C Cosmetics Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour in the shade Haute Pants, $44. Twenty-seven Names blouse $390. Benjamin Alexander top $379. Godavari Diamonds earrings (1.4ct) $10,616.

Photographer / Marissa Findlay. Beauty editor / Ashleigh Cometti. Models / Sophia Frankish and Medhika Singhal from 62 Models. Makeup / Kiekie Stanners for Loserkid. Hair / Danny Pato for D&M Hair Design using Davines. Stylist / Tau Subritzky. Hair assistant / Fernanda Guimaraes. Photographer's assistant / Ben Boyne.

This story was originally published in volume eight of Viva Magazine.