7 Creams, Serums & Peels That Transform Your Skin While You Sleep

Allow these overnight heroes to work their midnight magic on dull and dehydrated skin while you catch some zzzs.

Scenturie Ultra-Rich Natural Night Cream, $40

Allow the deeply moisturising and nourishing qualities of pomegranate seed extract, hyaluronic acid and green tea extract to care for ageing or dehydrated skin. The addition of rose geranium and mandarin essential oils adds to the sensorial experience — soothing the mind and body in preparation for sleep.

Omorovicza Midnight Renewal, $311

If you love the anti-ageing benefits of retinol but you don’t love the irritation it can often cause, then reach for this night-time serum that includes two retinol alternatives. Retinal is a non-irritating form of vitamin A, which reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while all-natural bakuchiol helps to smooth and resurface.

Jeuneora GoNightly Overnight Repair Cream, $107

New from New Zealand beauty and supplement brand Jeuneora is its range of premium skincare. Aim to repair, rejuvenate and hydrate your complexion with this antioxidant-rich cream that helps to visibly reduce the tell-tale signs of ageing while restoring firmness, smoothness and elasticity to skin.

Glow Lab Sensitive Restoring Night Cream, $23

Offer sensitive or irritated skin welcome relief by slathering on this nourishing night cream before you snooze. Allow the active ingredients to repair a compromised skin barrier and reduce the reccurrence of allergy-induced flare-ups.

Medik8 Sleep Glycolic, $95

As the name suggests, glycolic acid is the real MVP when it comes to this at-home overnight peel. Used here in a 10 per cent concentration, this AHA works to chemically exfoliate and resurface skin for a more even-toned complexion.

Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Correcting Glycolic Night Cream, $88

This night cream/overnight peel hybrid serves double duty to gently revise away dark spots, while moisturising and restoring radiance to the fresh skin underneath.

Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel, $149

Preparing for a big event? This small but seriously good tube is said to deliver a glassy-looking complexion after a single application. Retinol, glycolic acid, niacinamide and vitamin E work to boost cell turnover, improve skin firmness, tighten pores, refine skin texture and smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

This story was originally published in volume four of Viva Magazine.