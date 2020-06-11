Dior's first stand-alone beauty store in Commercial Bay. Photo / Supplied.

Dior Beauty Opens A Luxurious New Store

The French luxury house has opened its first beauty boutique in New Zealand

By Janetta Mackay
Friday June 12, 2020

The storied French luxury brand opened it first New Zealand beauty boutique this week, introducing an expanded range of fragrance, makeup and skincare to customers as part of the newly opened Commerical Bay precinct.

The luxurious decor of the 80sqm ground floor boutique will be decked out in black lacquer and silver.

Divided into zones and displaying the brand's offerings, the store will emphasise both the brand's modernity and history, including the floral innovation of its skincare, and the craft of its perfumery.

Staff are on hand to also guide customers through the full range of cosmetics, offering personalised professional tips on using the luxury makeup collection designed by Dior's creative and image director Peter Philips.

Upon request, they can also recreate Dior runway looks.

The perfume wall, showing Dior's flower fields in Grasse, is a backdrop for the collection of 22 fragrances, ranging from classics to newcomers.

It is supplemented sensorially by candles, soaps and body creams. Silk scarves for perfuming will also be available - an innovation by master perfumer Francois Demachy that is only available within Dior boutiques.

Beribboned gift boxes with a Maison Christian Dior will be available with purchases.

Find the boutique at Shop 0430N, Ground floor, 7 Queen St, Commercial Bay Shopping Centre.

Open Monday to Wednesday 9am to 7pm. Thursday and Friday 9am to 9pm and Sunday from 10am to 7pm.

Share this:

Discover

 
Prev
Next

View More

Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Support Today & Always

Catering to all skin-tones, buying from brilliant black-owned beauty brands is a significant way to show support right now

Dior & Gucci Offer The Fashion Equivalent Of Self-Care

Fashion has a choice: to reflect the madness or offer an alternative, says Robin Givhan

Armani Is Bringing Its Luxury Beauty Brand To New Zealand

Viva has the first word on the collection’s arrival

Natalie Portman's Love Affair With Miss Dior

The actress glows in the Miss Dior campaign shot in Paris marking the iconic fragrance's 70th birthday

Must Reads

More Beauty & Wellbeing

Dior Beauty Opens A Luxurious New Store

Discover The Tranquil Calm Of Wellness Centre Hana

Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Support Today & Always

New Zealand Marine-Based Skincare Brand Syrene Launches At Mecca

How Alexa Chung's Style Is Evolving Under Lockdown

How To Make Your Own Natural Face Mask

This Skincare Company Wants To Help You Launch Your Own Beauty Product

Why Brightening Serums Are The Fastest Growing Category In Beauty

Best In Beauty: The Loveliest Lavender Products To Buy Now

The Prettiest New-Release Palettes To Dip Your Makeup Brush Into
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter