Dior Beauty Opens A Luxurious New Store

The storied French luxury brand opened it first New Zealand beauty boutique this week, introducing an expanded range of fragrance, makeup and skincare to customers as part of the newly opened Commerical Bay precinct.

The luxurious decor of the 80sqm ground floor boutique will be decked out in black lacquer and silver.

Divided into zones and displaying the brand's offerings, the store will emphasise both the brand's modernity and history, including the floral innovation of its skincare, and the craft of its perfumery.

Staff are on hand to also guide customers through the full range of cosmetics, offering personalised professional tips on using the luxury makeup collection designed by Dior's creative and image director Peter Philips.

Upon request, they can also recreate Dior runway looks.

The perfume wall, showing Dior's flower fields in Grasse, is a backdrop for the collection of 22 fragrances, ranging from classics to newcomers.

It is supplemented sensorially by candles, soaps and body creams. Silk scarves for perfuming will also be available - an innovation by master perfumer Francois Demachy that is only available within Dior boutiques.

Beribboned gift boxes with a Maison Christian Dior will be available with purchases.

Find the boutique at Shop 0430N, Ground floor, 7 Queen St, Commercial Bay Shopping Centre.

Open Monday to Wednesday 9am to 7pm. Thursday and Friday 9am to 9pm and Sunday from 10am to 7pm.

