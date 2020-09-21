Meet The Nose Behind Aesop's Unexpected New Rose Fragrance

Barnabe is someone who those in the fragrance industry refer to fondly as a “nose”.

His finely honed sense of smell can sniff out the difference between sub-par and quality ingredients and his knack for creating complex, nuanced scents has seen him collaborate with some of the most exclusive fragrance houses in the world, including Aesop.

READ: This Cult Australian Beauty Brand Remains A Skincare Phenomenon

Barnabe’s relationship with the brand spans almost a decade, with the French perfumer-creator having collaborated with Aesop on much of its fragrance portfolio, including unisex scent Marrakech Intense in 2012, Hwyl in 2017, and three Aromatique Room Sprays.

This year, Barnabe pushed the limits of perfumery once again in the creation of Aesop’s 2020 fragrance launch of Rozu, an unexpected, rose-inspired scent which underpins the life and work of modernist design visionary Charlotte Perriand.

Charlotte was chosen by the brand for her pioneering spirit and vibrant personality, and Barnabe says he’s a long-time admirer. “In both personal and professional realms, she strode with confidence and cheerful audacity, tempered by a fluid sensibility and influenced by her extensive travels — particularly throughout Japan and Southeast Asia,” he says.

Two years ago, Barnabe learned the Keiji Rose Farm in Japan was creating a rose in Charlotte’s honour, which provided the jump-off point for a new fragrance. He drew “inspiration from the rose to create a complex fragrance that would pay homage to the many facets of Charlotte’s life and personality”.

His craft-orientated method always begins with one hero ingredient. “Once I get fascinated by an ingredient, or an angle on a certain ingredient, the whole story appears.”

It’s the sweet spot between innovation and tradition that excites Barnabe most about his craft. As much as he enjoys spending time in the laboratory, working with botanical extracts, blending them in unexpected ways, his passion for travel and scouring the globe for the finest quality botanical extracts is a key element of his fragrance composition process.

But if you think you know what rose-scented perfumes smell like, think again. Rozu is unlike any other and Barnabe says it was important to him to push the boundaries of what was possible in an otherwise stereotyped category.