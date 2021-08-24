6 DIY Hair Masks That Actually Work 

A hair mask is an excellent way of filling in the gaps in between salon appointments, giving hair an extra boost of nourishment, fighting frizz or restoring shine to colour-treated hair.

But with current restrictions as they are, getting your hot little hands on the mask of your choice may be a rather challenging task.

Instead, consider whipping up your own from home — not only are DIY options fully customisable to your specific hair needs, but they're an environmentally- and wallet-friendly option, too.

Below, discover six hair masks targeted to a multitude of specific hair types and concerns.

FOR FINE HAIR: Milk & Honey Mask

There’s a reason why milk and honey are considered the elixirs of the gods, and this combination is said to soften hair and support its structure. Combine one cup of milk with one tablespoon of honey in a reusable spray bottle and mist onto wet hair after shampooing. Leave on for 10 to 20 minutes before rinsing well.



FOR DULL, DRY OR DAMAGED HAIR: Banana & Olive Oil Mask

Step away from the lockdown banana bread recipe and use your overripe banana in this restorative hair mask instead. In a bowl, use a fork to mash one ripe banana until lump-free, and pour over one tablespoon of olive oil. Whip the two together until a frothy, creamy consistency is achieved. Apply to wet hair and scalp and leave for 10 to 15 minutes before rinsing.



FOR SPLIT ENDS: Avocado & Olive Oil Mask

If you can bear to go without smashing it on your toast, vitamin-rich avocado does a good job of sealing split ends (you’ll still a need trim to remove them completely). In a bowl, use a fork to mash half an avocado with half a cup of olive oil before applying to split ends only. Leave on for half an hour before rinsing well.

FOR FRIZZ: Apple Cider Vinegar & Honey Mask

Not only is apple cider vinegar good for your gut, it's also said to have a multitude of benefits for hair, too. On coloured hair, it works to close the hair cuticle which minimises colour fade, and detangles long, fine hair with ease. It's also a hair hero at controlling frizz, making it especially popular among those with coily, kinky or afro hair. Pour one cup of apple cider vinegar and one tablespoon of honey into a spray bottle and mist evenly onto hair. Leave for 10 minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

Note: apple cider vinegar can be drying, so may not be suitable for those with dry or damaged hair.

FOR DANDRUFF: Brown Sugar & Coconut Oil Mask

This delicious-sounding hair mask is a soothing salve for a dry or itchy scalp. The granular nature of brown sugar helps to slough away dead skin cells on the scalp, ridding it of flakes and minimising itchiness. When combined with moisturising coconut oil, the combination promotes a healthier scalp and shinier hair. In a bowl, mix two tablespoons of brown sugar with one tablespoon of coconut oil. Work into wet hair after shampooing, before rinsing well and following with your conditioner of choice.

FOR JUST ABOUT ANYTHING: Coconut Oil

This powerhouse ingredient is a cure-all on any hair type, and works wonders to soften thick, dry hair, stimulate hair growth, protect against sun damage and moisture hair to prevent it from drying out. For a pre-shampoo strengthening hair treatment, apply for 10 minutes before following with your regular haircare routine. To use as a deeply conditioning treatment, use in lieu of your conditioner on mid-lengths and ends to moisturise and seal the hair cuticle. Or fight dandruff, remove product build-up and promote hair growth by smoothing it directly onto the scalp. One teaspoon should suffice for fine hair, while a tablespoon is the right amount for thick hair.