Drag Queen Trinity 'The Tuck' Taylor's Beauty Routine

Trinity 'The Tuck' Taylor says she's pro cosmetic surgery, and recently underwent rhinoplasty. Photo / Supplied

If there’s one lesson to be learnt from scrolling @trinitythetuck’s Instagram feed, it’s that anything goes.



The drag queen’s feed is an amalgamation of pastel-coloured wigs, chain mail bodysuits, glittering chandelier earrings, painted claws, and crowns, of course.

READ: Party Makeup Tips From New Zealand's Top Drag Queens

It’s fodder for Trinity’s 1 million Instagram followers — who lap up every post as quickly as she can upload them.

The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner has a brand new nose, a Kardashian-level booty and the attitude to match.

Trinity is one of the seven queens taking to the stage at tonight’s Dragfest 2019, which will see former RuPaul's Drag Race contestants come together for the fourth year at the Logan Campbell Centre on Auckland’s North Shore.

Beauty ethos

I think it’s healthy to want to look your best. It makes you feel good and it also makes others feel confident in you more. More than that, you should love yourself no matter what insecurities you have! I’m obviously an advocate for plastic surgery if that’s something someone wants, but no one should feel pressured into that. It should be done for you. It’s more about feeling confident in who you are as a person. Beauty fades.

Prepare for all kinds of diva behaviour at tonight's Dragfest 2019. Photo / Supplied

Makeup memories

I was raised by my grandparents, but one of the few memories I have of my birth mother was one of her sitting at a vanity in her bedroom. I was on the floor playing and watching her do her makeup and hair. This was the 1980s so it was bright shadow and lots of blush!

Daily routine

Skincare is absolutely key — especially for someone like me that wears so much makeup all the time. A good face wash that doesn’t strip all your natural oils off but does remove the impurities is great. Followed by an eye cream and a moisturiser! I sometimes use masks, serums and other additions when I have the time or when my skin is screaming at me.

Hair and its care

I have pretty short hair naturally so I’m super easy going when it comes to that.

Least and most favourite look

Well, I’d have to say I’m grateful my grandmother never made me wear those bright coloured windbreaker suits when I was in elementary school. I didn’t need any help looking gayer than I was! My favourite would have to be my Season 9 finale gown.

View this post on Instagram In honor of the finale of @rupaulsdragrace #allstars4 approaching I took a professional picture in my season 9 finale gown! I chose to show this amazing gown without the bustle in the back so you all could see how gorgeous the construction is! Thank you to @houseofcanney for this wearable art! @shontellesparkles for the finale hair! The photo is by @indigocapri and retouched by @retoucher_ryan jewelry by @fiercejewels_official #teamtrinity A post shared by Trinity The Tuck (@trinitythetuck) on Feb 13, 2019 at 10:10am PST

Transformation tip

I think you can transform quite easily by adding a more substantial lip colour and a bold lash.

Five favourite products

1. Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask by Glow Recipe. It smells amazing and feels fresh.

2. Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado by Kiehl’s. It feels amazing on my skin.

3. Naked Skin Colour Correcting Fluid for the eye by Urban Decay. It does wonders for my dark circles.

4. Any of the Morphe eyeshadow palettes. The colours blend really well.

5. I love the Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kits! They are so smooth.

Treatment to try

I want to try the vampire facial for sure! I’m up to try most treatments!