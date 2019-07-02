Drag Queen Trinity 'The Tuck' Taylor's Beauty Routine

The RuPaul's Drag Race star shares her playful approach to beauty ahead of her performance tonight at Dragfest 2019

By Ashleigh Cometti
Trinity 'The Tuck' Taylor says she's pro cosmetic surgery, and recently underwent rhinoplasty. Photo / Supplied
Tuesday July 2, 2019

If there’s one lesson to be learnt from scrolling @trinitythetuck’s Instagram feed, it’s that anything goes.

The drag queen’s feed is an amalgamation of pastel-coloured wigs, chain mail bodysuits, glittering chandelier earrings, painted claws, and crowns, of course.

READ: Party Makeup Tips From New Zealand's Top Drag Queens

It’s fodder for Trinity’s 1 million Instagram followers — who lap up every post as quickly as she can upload them.

The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner has a brand new nose, a Kardashian-level booty and the attitude to match.

Trinity is one of the seven queens taking to the stage at tonight’s Dragfest 2019, which will see former RuPaul's Drag Race contestants come together for the fourth year at the Logan Campbell Centre on Auckland’s North Shore.

Beauty ethos
I think it’s healthy to want to look your best. It makes you feel good and it also makes others feel confident in you more. More than that, you should love yourself no matter what insecurities you have! I’m obviously an advocate for plastic surgery if that’s something someone wants, but no one should feel pressured into that. It should be done for you. It’s more about feeling confident in who you are as a person. Beauty fades.

Prepare for all kinds of diva behaviour at tonight's Dragfest 2019. Photo / Supplied

Makeup memories
I was raised by my grandparents, but one of the few memories I have of my birth mother was one of her sitting at a vanity in her bedroom. I was on the floor playing and watching her do her makeup and hair. This was the 1980s so it was bright shadow and lots of blush!  

Daily routine
Skincare is absolutely key — especially for someone like me that wears so much makeup all the time. A good face wash that doesn’t strip all your natural oils off but does remove the impurities is great. Followed by an eye cream and a moisturiser! I sometimes use masks, serums and other additions when I have the time or when my skin is screaming at me.

Hair and its care
I have pretty short hair naturally so I’m super easy going when it comes to that.

Least and most favourite look
Well, I’d have to say I’m grateful my grandmother never made me wear those bright coloured windbreaker suits when I was in elementary school. I didn’t need any help looking gayer than I was! My favourite would have to be my Season 9 finale gown. 

Transformation tip
I think you can transform quite easily by adding a more substantial lip colour and a bold lash. 

Five favourite products

1. Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask by Glow Recipe. It smells amazing and feels fresh.

2. Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado by Kiehl’s. It feels amazing on my skin.

3. Naked Skin Colour Correcting Fluid for the eye by Urban Decay. It does wonders for my dark circles.

4. Any of the Morphe eyeshadow palettes. The colours blend really well.  

5. I love the Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kits! They are so smooth.

Treatment to try
I want to try the vampire facial for sure! I’m up to try most treatments!

Share this:

Discover

Prev
Next

View More

Entertainer Jackie Clarke's Beauty Routine

The popular Kiwi with a penchant for colour is happy to sing and wear it loud

Breakout Stage Actor Roxanne Sarkari's Beauty Routine

This striking Aucklander, who is soon to be seen on stage in A Fine Balance, enjoys the self-expression of social media

Violinist Rimma Benyumova’s Beauty Routine

The Russian musician is in New Zealand competing in the Michael Hill International Violin Competition

UK Beauty Blogger Salwa Rahman's Beauty Routine

The London-based blogger creates audacious beauty looks daily to share the message that makeup is not meant to be scary

Must Reads

More Beauty & Wellbeing

Drag Queen Trinity 'The Tuck' Taylor's Beauty Routine

The Skincare Brand That Fuses Space-Age Innovation With Luxury

Award-Winning Hairstylist Danny Pato Wins Big At This Year's Hair Expo

6 Japanese Beauty Products To Add To Your Skincare Regime

Beauty News: The Kiwi Businesses Making Big Moves

Entertainer Jackie Clarke's Beauty Routine

Jennifer Lawrence's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

New Skin-Tracking Research Set to Enhance The Efficacy of Skincare

What Does 'Clean' Beauty Really Mean? Beauty's New Buzzword Explained

How Sustainability In Salons Is Shaking Up The Hair Industry
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter