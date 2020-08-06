Drink Your Way To Better Skin With These Six Skin-Loving Elixirs

We’re born with an abundance of collagen naturally occurring within the body, but as we age our collagen stores begin to deplete, resulting in the skin becoming thinner and more fragile.

Thankfully, a number of wellness tonics, powders and supplements containing collagen help support not only the health of your hair, skin and nails, but also promote a healthy gut and overall wellbeing.

So, what is collagen? In its natural state, collagen is the main structural protein in the various connective tissues of the body (including our skin). As we age, our production of collagen begins to decrease (by around 1 per cent per year), with a total loss of up to 50 per cent in post-menopausal women. This can result in fine lines and wrinkles, a loss of elasticity, thinning hair, brittle or breaking nails, and joint issues.

Digestible collagen comes in animal- derived forms including bovine (beef), porcine (pork) and marine collagen, as well plant or herbal extracts such as asiatica and ginseng.

These different forms of collagen are organised into types 1-4, with type 1 (found in marine collagen) being the most common. Type 1 collagen makes up 90 per cent of our hair, skin, nails, bones and ligaments. Type 2 is most commonly found in poultry, type 3 from bovine sources and type 4 from multi-collagen protein supplements (the least common of all types).

In consumables, collagen is often paired with vitamin C to aid its absorption into the body.

