8 New Portable Beauty Products To Stash In Your Handbag  

Do you remember the last time you sorted through your handbag? Neither do we, which is why we’re using the extra time we’re currently spending indoors to transform our totes into the ultimate portable beauty companion.

Lugging around every beauty supply in your makeup kit may seem like overkill, but there are a few items that are worthwhile to have on hand to ensure you always look polished. Arm yourself with a selection of products that help to refresh and hydrate skin during long work days, execute a quick touch-up before an impromptu business meeting, offer a 3pm pick-me-up or keep germs at bay.

Be fully prepared for whatever your daily grind throws your way with our edit of easy-to-use products at the office or on-the-go.

HAND SANITISER

It goes without saying that hand sanitiser is the most important beauty item to pop in your handbag. By now, we’re all well-accustomed its frequent application, especially in the workplace. But while they’re fantastic at battling bugs, many hand sanitisers can impact the skin’s barrier function and cause dryness due to their high alcohol content.

VIVA LOVES: Linden Leaves Antibacterial Hand & Surface Sanitiser, $10, is formulated with kawakawa extract and pohutukawa to soothe and protect hands.

FACIAL MIST

When the 3pm slump hits, reach for a hydrating facial mist to perk up thirsty skin or to help reactivate your makeup. If you work in an air-conditioned office, a couple of spritzes of a facial mist can help prevent surface dryness or dehydration.

VIVA LOVES: Shiseido Ultimune Mist, $99. This new limited-edition, serum-in-mist-form can be applied over bare skin or makeup to cool and hydrate skin.

DEODORANT

If you like to fit in a quick yoga session during lunch, then toting deodorant in your handbag is a must. Look for free-from-nasties formulations that are kind to skin while combatting odor, leaving you feeling fresh all day long.

VIVA LOVES: Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant, $26, is an aluminium-free skincare and deodorant hybrid that uses alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) to create a pH environment unlivable for odor-causing bacteria.

POWER LIPSTICK

Liven up your look anywhere with a complexion-flattering red lipstick. Whether you’re pulled into an important meeting, or bound for an after-work event, a classic red lip is a fool-proof way to appear more polished.

VIVA LOVES: M.A.C Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour, $50, is a hydrating, matte-finish lipstick available in 17 office-appropriate shades. Unlike other matte lip products that can be drying, this mousse-like formula moisturises lips for up to 10 hours of comfortable wear.

HAIR CLIPS

A selection of chic hair clips, barrettes or slides serve dual purpose to tame fly away strands while adding a touch of easy glamour to your hairstyle. A single statement barrette is perfect to pin back an overgrown fringe, or layer clips of varying shapes, sizes and designs for an of-the-moment hair look.

VIVA LOVES: Mita Winter Wonderland Faux Pearl & Gold Leaf Clips 3pk, $10, which look just as pretty worn alone as they do when paired together.

A MULTI-TASKER

A multi-purpose lip and cheek tint, highlighting palette or bronzing quad are ideal for visual pick-me-up if you’re planning on heading out after work. Opt for a product that can be readily applied with your fingertips in lieu of a makeup brush.

VIVA LOVES: Daub a small amount of Trinny London’s Lip2Cheek, $50, in the shade ‘Phoebe’ over lips and cheeks for a subtle wash of colour.

BLOTTING PAPER

The only thing that should be shining in your office is your job performance, not your forehead. If you have oily or combination skin, look for products that help mattify skin and absorb excess oil like blotting papers or pressed powders.

VIVA LOVES: Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller, $16, is a reusable, oil-absorbing tool that uses volcanic stone to wick away oil on-the-go, leaving skin looking mattified.

CONCEALER

Think of concealer as your real-life Instagram filter, able to touch up dark under eyes, spots, redness and discoloration in just one swipe. Plus, the slim packaging means it doesn’t compete for too much space in your bag either.

VIVA LOVES: Covergirl Trublend Undercover Concealer, $18, is a longwearing, full coverage concealer which boasts a large doe foot applicator for even application.

