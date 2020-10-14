8 Tubing Mascaras To Try, According To The Viva Team

Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara, $48.

Category: Volumising and lengthening

First impression? I’d heard plenty of good things about this mascara, so my expectations were set pretty high. I’ve used countless other volumising mascaras in my time, and typically the tube is sizeable as is the wand. This was neither!

Wand shape? The narrow, helix-shaped wand was surprisingly effective at picking up the tiny, undetectable hairs in the inner and outer corner of my eyes, coating each lash in volume-building fibres that separated and lengthened with every swipe. One pump of the wand collected enough product to cover top and bottom lashes on both eyes without the need for repeat application.

Staying power: I stopped wearing mascara on my lower lash line a couple of years ago, after growing tired of product smudging along my under-eye area by 10am. My quest for a waterproof formula that doesn’t result in dreaded panda eyes has been ongoing, until now. Kevyn Aucoin’s take on the tubing trend didn’t flake, smudge or clump, and stayed exactly where I put it from day ‘til night. I’m sold.

Removal: The polymer tubes slid off easily with warm water and a muslin cloth. I’m conscious of not dragging my eyelids downwards when removing mascara, but taking this off at the end of the day didn't require any rubbing. Usually I’d use an oil-based eye makeup remover on my lashes, but the tubes stayed together and didn’t leave any residue to tidy up.

Best for: Anyone with oily eyelids, watery eyes or extra-long lashes. --Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara, $65.

Category: Curling, volume

First impression? Stands out visually, with the iconic Dior logo in 3D.

Wand shape? I found the curved wand shape was subtly manipulated on the shape of my lashes and it spread my lashes evenly with no clunking.

Staying power: The mascara stayed perfectly intact during a day at work and into the evening. I had no need for my handbag concealer to cover up smudging.

Removal: It was an easy removal, simply using lukewarm water. However, the mascara smudged on my skin which then required make up remover, so it would have been best to avoid contact with the skin.

Best for: This is great everyday wear mascara as it applies quite finely and doesn’t exaggerate your lashes. To wear it out in the evening I layered it up. --Lucy Casley, designer

M.A.C Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara, $44.

Category: Definition, lengthening & extension.

First impression? The product name is eye-catching against the classic black and white M.A.C packaging. On opening it is a clean wand with no clumps.

Wand shape? I found the slimline shape of the wand was great for accessing the hard to reach lashes and was easy to maneuver with no clumping and even spread.

Staying power: I found it stayed on all day in-tact as I had applied in the morning. If heading out in the evening I would have had to apply slightly to the tips for added effect - which is another reason I liked it, as it was buildable so not too heavy for work and easy to apply more when needed.

Removal: Due to being waterproof you did need to apply more than lukewarm water; I used a soft cleanser as-well and that helped with no smudging.

Best for: I believe this mascara is best for event wear or going out as it has a glossy slicked finish that could be too much for everyday wear or someone who doesn't wear a-lot of makeup. It’s no smudging and staying power is great for dancing the night away. --Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Left to right: M.A.C Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara, $44; Clinique Lash Power Mascara, $48. Photos / Supplied

Clinique Lash Power Mascara, $48.

Category: Longwearing and lash-extending

First impression? I love the sleek, simple packaging. I’ve always been a big fan of Clinique’s timeless and unfussy branding – ever since I got my first Juicy Tube lipgloss and Happy perfume in the early 00s. The first thing I noticed was that the formula of the mascara itself is great, quite fluid which I like - I’m don’t wear mascara very often, and find thicker formulations hard to navigate. Everyone else’s first impressions were “WOW look at your lashes” so it definitely has a noticeable effect.

Wand shape? This mascara boasts a “lash-encapsulating precision wand” designed to lengthen and separate. It’s designed with very shallow bristles which, for me, unfortunately didn’t quite get through my lashes very well (mine are thick). I think this kind of wand would be better for more slender lash hairs, or a light touch approach to mascara.

Staying power: Very very good. This last all day with no smudging or moving (and I compulsively rub my eyes at work). Also, by the end of the day I noticed no irritation at all – usually when I wear mascara my eyes feel itchy by lunchtime, but as this one is Ophthalmologist Tested, so it’s good for those who are more sensitive to products.

Removal: I took this off in the shower with warm water, it was incredibly easy and now I understand the appeal of “tubing” mascaras.

Best for: Sensitive eyes, long days and fidgety people. --Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara, $51.

Category: Lengthening and defining tubing mascara

First impression? This is my new favourite mascara.

Wand shape? Slim and delicate with a weighted handle for extra precision. The tapered rubber brush has loads of tiny bristles that coat every lash with ease.

Staying power: Lasts all day - and all night - with zero smudging.

Removal: I’m a tubing mascara convert because of how easy it is to remove. The black tube-like film comes off effortlessly with warm water, rather than running down the face and requiring eye make-up remover or extra cleansing.

Best for: The formula itself is so easy to apply; it’s quite wet which means one coat does a beautiful job of covering every lash. It lengthens and defines, and removal is a breeze. This mascara is an all-rounder. --Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Left to right: Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara, $51; MAX Factor False Lash Effect Mascara, $33. Photos / Supplied

MAX Factor False Lash Effect Mascara, $33.

Category: Volumising

First impression? At first, I didn't think there was a lot of product on the wand but upon application it glided on very smoothly, I did need to apply several layers before I noticed a significant change in the volume of my lashes.

Wand shape? Round with short bristles. Don't stab yourself in the eye with that bad boy of a wand - I think I removed an entire layer of eyeball when going in for the 17th layer of mascara.

Staying power: It definitely stands the test of time - very minimal flaking.

Removal: Easy to remove with my everyday cleanser at the end of the day.

Best for: Every day. It wasn't as dramatic as I was expecting and it felt lightweight making it easy to wear for a full working day. --Andrea O’Hagan, client and content solutions manager – lifestyle & entertainment

Maybelline Snapscara Waterproof Mascara, $23.

Category: Volumising

First impression: The tube reminded me of Maybelline's iconic green and pink Great Lash mascara, all squared off edges and clean lines.

Wand shape? Now this was quite a surprise. The wand is shaped like a banana, thinnest at the tip then thick and fluffy near the base. I was curious to see how easy it was to manoeuvre around the inner corners of my eye, but the contoured shape made it surprisingly easy.

Staying power: It. Did. Not. Budge. I even rubbed my eyes vigorously at the end of the day (too much time spent in my front of my screen) and it didn't flake or smudge.

Removal: I'm told warm water and a reusable cotton pad is enough, but I do end up using an oil-based eye makeup remover too just to make sure my lashes are thoroughly cleansed.

Best for: Beauty on a budget. It has all the staying power of a more expensive tubing mascara, but is half the price. In saying this, the formula is quite thin so you do need to apply multiple coats in order to achieve the desired effect (in my case, thick, volumised lashes) so you'd probably go through a tube quite quickly. Lashes didn't clump, but they also didn't have the kind of va-va-voom I'm used to. --Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Left to right: Maybelline Snapscara Waterproof Mascara, $23; Revlon Mega Multiplier Mascara, $29. Photos / Supplied

Revlon Mega Multiplier Mascara, $29.

Category: Lengthening and Volumising

Wand shape? I enjoyed the shape and feel of the new packaging and the standard shaped wand was comfortable in my hand and easy to hold.

Staying power: It had a lot more staying power than my usual mascara. As I am behind a camera for the good part of my day smudging is a big issue for me. It's for this reason I also never coat my lower lashes.

Removal: Smudging was not an issue at all with this technology, and it removed easily and completely with makeup remover at the end of the day. No more waking up with even the slightest panda eye.

Best for: Upon application I found that it definitely accentuated the length of my lashes but didn’t quite give the definition and volume that I prefer. My lashes looked thinner and more clumped together than what is my preference. For its price point it’s a good everyday mascara, but for a more wow factor I might reach for another brand. --Babiche Martens, photographer