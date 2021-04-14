Everything You Need To Know About Hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation is a wide-ranging term that describes a skin condition in which the skin is discoloured or darkened.

“Pigmentation or hyperpigmentation is seen as darker areas or patches on skin. The pigment called melanin is produced as a defence mechanism against different factors including sun, heat, chemical exposure, or injury,” says Dr Ellen Selkon, an appearance medicine specialist at Auckland’s Clinic 42.

Beneath the skin’s surface live cells known as melanocytes, which reside in the base layer of the skin’s epidermis (the outermost layer of the skin) and produce pigment.

External factors can trigger melanocytes to begin working in overdrive, churning out more melanin in the skin, causing hyperpigmentation. This natural reaction is the body’s way of protecting itself, and can be caused by a multitude of reasons.

The causes of pigmentation can be categorised into external and internal factors, including genetics.

UV RAYS

“Often sun damage accumulated in early years can start to surface many years later. UV weakens the cell DNA within the melanocytes.

Melanocytes then produce too much melanin in order to form protection for skin cells, resulting in dark pigment on the skin’s surface,” says Brooke Taylor, an educator for Medik8 New Zealand.

“This can be superficial (occurring on the epidermal layer — the outermost layer of the skin) or deep (dermal — the inner layer of the two skin layers).”

HORMONES

Hormonal changes like the oral contraceptive pill, hormone supplements, pregnancy and menopause can result in spikes in estrogen levels, causing a condition known as melasma.

TRAUMA

Chemical peels, laser treatments, waxing, threading, abrasive facials and post-blemish skin injuries can result in post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

“The increase of melanin is the skin’s natural healing response to any injury. Fitzpatrick skin types 4-6 are more susceptible due to increased melanin*. As the inflammation subsides, the skin can often produce too much melanin causing the formerly damaged skin to darken,” Taylor says.

GENETICS

Certain skin types are more prone to developing pigmentation issues than others — especially in response to inflammation or skin injury, Dr Selkon explains, adding that up to 61 per cent of people will have a family history of melasma or pigmentation.

Those with lighter Fitzpatrick skin types are more likely to suffer with epidermal pigmentation, while darker Fitzpatrick skin types are more prone to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and dermal pigmentation, adds Taylor.