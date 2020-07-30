What To Expect From Rihanna's Fenty Skin & Kanye's Yeezy Beauty Launches

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky star in the new Fenty Skincare campaign. The collection launches this weekend. Photo / @Fentyskin

FENTY SKIN by Rihanna

“The new culture of skincare” is the tag-line splashed across the Fenty Skin landing page, which teases its global launch tomorrow (July 31).

If there’s one thing we know to be true about Rihanna’s foray into other avenues thus far, it’s that she does a cultural shakeup pretty damn well.

The new Fenty Skin launch includes three products - a cleanser, toner and moisturising SPF30 sunscreen. Photo / @Fentyskin

From presenting her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection in a utopian garden celebrating body positivity and skin tones; to leading the charge with her diverse shade range in her Fenty Beauty makeup line - the bar has been set high for the pop singer and business woman’s new skincare range.

A video shared on the @fentyskin Instagram showed a bare-faced Rihanna smoothing a foaming cleanser over her face, before pressing in a lighter gel-like formulation and ending with a pink-hued moisturiser.

Another teaser reads #RIHPOST “‪I’ve been working on @fentyskin for over two years, perfecting formulas and creating packaging that is kind to our planet! Formulas that work, and work well with makeup! Everything starts with the foundation that is your skin and we all know how obsessed I am with beautiful, healthy skin- so whether you want to wear makeup or no makeup at all, there’s always glowing skin underneath."

A later post revealed the three products Rihanna was using in the launch video to be the Fenty Skin Total Cleanser Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF30 sunscreen.

Each product in this simple, three-step routine is touted for their multi-purpose use, and said to brighten skin, “snatch” pores, and target dark spots – all while being clean, vegan and eco-conscious.

Barbados Cherry (also known as acerola) is the hero ingredient in both the cleanser and toning, revered for its antioxidant properties and high levels of Vitamin C. Other ingredients in the range include fruit extracts, cactus flower, green tea, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

The brand’s first ambassador has been revealed as New York-based aesthetician, Sean Garette, and the campaign also features rap stars A$AP Rocky and Lil' Nas.

The eager beauty buffs among us can register their interest in the Fenty Skin line now at Fentybeauty.com, or wait until it’s official launch.

YEEZY BEAUTY by Kanye West

He’s been heavily featured in the media recently for his flurry of Twitter rants, but that hasn’t thwarted our excitement for the rumoured launch of Yeezy’s cosmetics line.

In June this year, Kanye filed a trademark for Yeezy Beauty, which covers makeup, lashes, face masks, nail polish, body cream, haircare, fragrance, toothpaste and deodorant.

It’s not the first time the music mogul has dangled a cosmetics line in front of hungry fans, back in 2017 he filed a trademark for Donda cosmetics, named after his late mother.

The launch of Yeezy Beauty is the latest in a string of beauty launches for the Kardashian-Jenners – Kim Kardashian-West continues to release new products under the KKW Beauty umbrella, while Kylie Jenner’s growing beauty empire now expands to cosmetics and skincare.