Beauty Lessons Learned In Lockdown

Behind the Mask

Eyes are in focus again, so look out for a shift away from the run of lipstick launches of recent years to more attention on makeup to enhance our lids and lashes.

Industry insiders put this trend partly down to the impact overseas of widespread mask-wearing.

It makes sense to play up your eyes if people can't see your lips. Get out your brushes and practise different strokes, experimenting with shadow and liner. Invest in a quality palette.

TRY: Tom Ford Beauty Eye Quad in Arabesque $160.

It's a Cinch

Hair accessories are an easy way to add flair to your look, especially if you're watching your budget.

Find a smart slide or classy clip to pin hair at the side or pull your pony into a velvet or linen-look scrunchie. Mae and Mita are two local brands doing hair accessories particularly well.

Think tortoiseshell, pearl and bejewelled clips, and sequin and satin ties.

TRY: Adorn by Mae pearl finish extra large clip duo, $13, and/or Mae crinkle scrunchie in satin pink, $8.

Millennial Approach

Skincare has been touted as the new makeup for quite some time, but lockdown really underlined this.

Many women used the time at home to stow their cosmetic bags in favour of stepping up their skincare routines. But with this came a seeking of simplicity in tune with the times.

Doing more with less, by choosing effective multi-tasking products, seems to be here to stay. Look for skincare that goes beyond mere moisturising to enhance and protect.

TRY: Clinique's Superdefense SPF25 Fatigue and 1st Signs of Age Multi-Correcting Cream (or gel formula), $102, from department stores and pharmacies.

Time to Play Up

Texture is integral to our enjoyment of using cosmetics. We may try many trends, but they have to both feel and look good.

Blendability is important, encouraging experimentation and ease of application.

TRY: M.A.C Glow Play Blush in Cheeky Devil, $49, a unique bouncy blush in 11 shades that cushion the complexion in colour that you can build up in intensity. Try a smudge on the lips as well.

Pearlised finishes are showing up strongly in the latest nail looks. Frosted top coats and polishes with reflective lustre add a wintry touch that is particularly appealing in pastel shades.

Getting frosty

Frosting is also a seasonal sensation in some eye and lip products, but it can be ageing on less than smooth skin surfaces, so it is easier to wear on nails.

An even nail bed assists anything pearlised to look their best, so apply a base coat.

TRY: O.P.I's new limited edition Neo Pearl Collection, with six shades each to choose from in lacquer or gel formulas. We show Just a Hint of Pearl-ple and/or Shellmates Forever, $19.95 from Farmers and selected pharmacies. (Gel formulas are available as salon applications only)