6 Floral Beauty & Homeware Buys To Get You Ready For Spring

Photo / Christopher Collie for volume three of Viva Magazine

Miranda Priestly may have rolled her eyes at the mention of spruiking florals for spring in The Devil Wears Prada, but when it comes to the world of beauty there really is no better time to embrace notes of freshly picked blooms.

These latest launches are perfectly timed for the new season, whether you’re searching for a new scent, a bit of makeup magic or a dose of floral delight for the home.

RabbitRabbit Room Mist in White Rose with Lemon Peel, $38

Hawke’s Bay luxury soap brand RabbitRabbit has just released its newest line of products since 2020: three fragranced room scents made in New Zealand using locally sourced ingredients and essential oils. White Rose with Lemon Peel is a sweet yet zesty scent that will add freshness to any room in the home. The Freesia & French Pear room mist offers another classic spring scent combination, while the lavender mist also doubles as a pillow spray for a little bedtime bliss.

Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Scented Body Powder, $150

Offering a mellow way to scent your skin, this pearlescent powder is formulated with skin-conditioning ingredients and light-reflecting pearls. Dust the powder over bare shoulders, across your decolletage or down your arms for a light, lingering aroma and a subtle sheen. The powder itself is encased in a sleek mirrored compact and comes with its own travel pouch and kabuki brush. Consider this

the party season accessory you never knew you needed.

Ecoya White Neroli Madison Candle, $55

Fans of Ecoya wait with anticipation for each new fragrance release, and the Resort Collection 2022 offers just the right ambience for planning future holidays or creating a vacation-like vibe at home. The White Neroli scent, available as a fragranced diffuser, car diffuser and candle, contains top notes of neroli, grapefruit and mandarin, paired with white florals, orange blossom and ylang ylang.

Issey Miyake L’eau D’Issey Eau & Magnolia 50ml, $155

Delicate and feminine magnolia is the star note in this brand-new release from Issey Miyake. The light, fresh fragrance draws on citrus florals bergamot and neroli, and combined with the sandalwood base, it’s a scent that’s musky and enveloping without overpowering the skin. If his and hers scents appeal, there’s a men’s version too — Issey Miyake L’Eau D’Issey Pour Homme Eau & Cedre, a light and woody scent with notes of cedarwood, grapefruit and patchouli.

Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Rosa Rossa Forte 125ml, $250

Guerlain perfumer Delphine Jelk has revisited two of the beauty house’s most iconic Aqua Allegoria scents, increasing their volume and intensity to produce aromas ideal for warm, languid evenings. Rosa Rossa Forte is an enhanced version of the original juice that combines the classic notes of rose petal with velvety fruits, one of which is a new, naturally derived raw material and rare fruit extract called peach alcoholate. Woody notes at the base, paired with full-bodied patchouli and sandalwood, make this a sensual scent that will sit right at home on sun-warmed skin.

Gucci Beaute Des Yeux Gorgeous Flora eyeshadow palette, $260

With six mattes, three chrome-finish metallics and three ultra-sheer satin shades, Gucci’s newest eyeshadow palette has all occasions covered. The highly pigmented shadows are formulated to last up to nine hours on the skin and each shade can double as an eyeliner when applied with a thin or angled brush. A refill tray will soon be available, although once the original tray is removed, the gold-trimmed case has been designed to be used as a jewellery box or special storage container for your dearest keepsakes.