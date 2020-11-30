Follow These Tan Commandments For A Flawless Tan

As the beach beckons, so too do shorter hemlines - giving us every excuse to start slathering on self-tan.

But achieving that I-just-came-from- the-beach bronze takes preparation, and applying self-tan without streaks or patchiness calls for the right line-up of products to ensure an even, golden glow.

Enter the newest wave of self-tanning formulas, which promise to lend a little extra colour minus the stickiness or scent of their predecessors, and factor in skin type and tone.

As the owner and director of Australian self-tanning brand Bondi Sands, Blair James has been in the faux glow business for more than eight years. Here, he shares his top tanning tips to ensure a flawless finish every time.