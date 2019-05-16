10 Foundation Compacts To Combat Beauty Cake Withdrawals

Compact foundations have come a long way in the 40 years since Shiseido’s trail-blazing Moisture Mist Beauty Cake became a New Zealand favourite. Additions to the category since include pressed mineral powders and lightweight fluid cushion formulas. But compact sales locally are still dominated by the original-style cream-based or newer cream-to-powder products. They’re handy, portable, often refillable and don’t leak, which helps explain their popularity, alongside their ability to provide lasting coverage that can be built up to a thickness many liquid formulas don’t achieve.



In the wake of the recent news that the Beauty Cake is being discontinued, we’ve turned our gaze on some of the other notable cream foundations out there. Beauty Cake itself launched in 1978 and was made locally until 2008. Even after Shiseido closed its factories here, remarkably the multi-national Japanese parent company of Moisture Mist kept it in production overseas – just for New Zealand – until ingredient issues finally spelled the announcement of its end. Manufacturing of “our” Beauty Cake in its familiar red lacquer-look round compact has now ceased in Taiwan. So too, the small range of Moisture Mist skincare. The brand will remain on sale into the second half of the year, while existing stocks last.

Before withdrawal symptoms set in, scope out some of these alternatives as your updated cream-based compact foundation.

Shiseido HydroBB Compact for Sports (case and refill) $77

This is Shiseido’s innovative recommendation for its Moisture Mist Beauty Cake customers looking to make the switch to a more modern formula. It’s quite a different formula, however, infused with mineral powders that help it adhere like a facial contour, but in a natural looking tint, rather than a fuller coverage finish. Developed for the active and athleisure consumer, it is also transfer resistant and has the big plus of a good sunscreen at SPF50, plus sweat-wicking technology and a cool feel. From department stores and selected pharmacies.

Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Cream Makeup $75

The brand’s No. 1 compact foundation, this has a creamy texture and a comfortable feel. Micronised diamond powder provides flattering light-reflecting properties that diffuse the appearance of imperfections. Sponge on and smooth out the look of skin, choosing to build from medium to full coverage in a choice of eight shades. From Farmers and selected pharmacies.

Natio Cream to Powder Foundation $24

A single layer provides silky medium coverage or double up for more, especially in areas such as the nose and chin where redness is common, or to disguise blemishes or darkness under the eyes. This is a value buy that doesn’t skimp on skin-conditioning ingredients in its creamy concoction. Among them are argan, jojoba, beeswax and a bamboo stem extract. From Farmers and selected pharmacies. Find stockist detail at Natio.com.au.

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay In Place Matte Powder Foundation. Photo / Supplied

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay In Place Matte Powder Foundation $80

As the name conveys this provides a full and lasting fix. Lauder’s extensive Double Wear franchise is popular with professional women because of this. The smart navy and gold compact is another plus. The foundation gives more thorough coverage than some compacts do these days. If only the product’s SPF10 rating was a bit higher. From department stores and selected pharmacies.

La Prairie Cellular Treatment Foundation Powder Finish. Photo / Supplied

La Prairie Cellular Treatment Foundation Powder Finish $135

By its commanding standards, this foundation from Swiss brand La Prairie is a steal. The slender silver compact houses a cream that glides onto skin and settles smoothly for a natural looking finish. If the extremely pricey skincare – laced with the likes of caviar and platinum – has done its job you won’t want to look all covered up anyway, just subtly enhanced. From Smith & Caughey’s Queen St and Newmarket. See Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.

Max Factor Miracle Touch Foundation. Photo / Supplied

Max Factor Miracle Touch Foundation $43

A well-priced option, from a company that began its business making foundations for old Hollywood movie stars. Fingers can be used to apply this one, because it becomes liquid to the touch, meaning you can either just pat it onto areas that need a little disguise or spread across skin more widely and thickly. An upgrade has added hyaluronic acid to make this formula more moisturising than previously, with a boosted SPF30 rating. From Farmers and variety stores.

Bobbi Brown Skin Weightless Powder Foundation. Photo / Supplied

Bobbi Brown Skin Weightless Powder Foundation $88

A light look and feel compact foundation, in a suitably slimline compact. The chunkier round Bobbi Brown Longwear Even Finish Compact Foundation, provides fuller coverage. Suit yourself, secure in the knowledge you’re choosing from a company that specialises in skin-matching, so either way, you will get a seamless look. See Bobbibrown.co.nz.

Revlon New Complexion One-Step Compact Makeup. Photo / Supplied

Revlon New Complexion One-Step Compact Makeup $42

The claim is this glides on creamy smooth and finishes powder light. Don’t think a translucent powder finish, but it does provide a flawless coating in a range of shades to even out skin tone. It’s also oil-free to keep pores from clogging and shine at bay. From selected pharmacies, Farmers and variety stores.

M.A.C Lightful C + Coral Grass. Photo / Supplied

M.A.C Lightful C + Coral Grass (case and refill) $75

This lasting medium-to-full powder foundation helps protect all skin types with not just a broad spectrum SPF30, but also with the Japanese-developed PA+++ rating, which denotes a high protection from the sun’s UVA or ageing rays. Leaves a smooth natural finish and stays colour true. The dual-sided applicator has a sponge side for damp initial application and a “puff” side for when you want to use the compact as a finishing powder. See Maccosmetics.co.nz.



