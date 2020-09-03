Four Creatives Share Dynamic Eye Makeup Looks To Wear With A Facemask

Photo / @morgaineh on Instagram

Face masks are compulsory on public transport, taxis, Ubers and planes. In other public places, people are encouraged to wear masks.

But your beauty look need not suffer - maximise the impact of your eyes while wearing a face mask with power brows, high-impact hues and glittering eye accessories.

We tasked four Kiwi creatives to share their fanciful eye makeup looks while wearing a face mask, scroll down for more.

MORGAINE

@morgaineh

No stranger to a cut-crease and bold brow combo, Morgaine’s beauty looks range from artful and out there to totally wearable.

As the owner of Sand & Scarf, Morgaine used one of her signature silk scarves as a face mask (check out her tips on how to fashion one for yourself here).

“You can still be bold with your eye makeup when wearing a face mask and now is the chance to really showcase your creativity with colour combinations! I’ve used a leopard print Scarf as face mask and paired it with a statement blue eye - simple but effective!” she says.

For this look, Morgaine used P.Louise Base in the shade ‘Touch Of Frost’, layered with BPerfect Stacey Marie Carnival XL Palette in the shade ‘Soft Spot’, finished off with a set of ‘Penny’ lashes from On Point Beauty (coloured blue using the aforementioned shadows).

Photo / @marydahfairy on Instagram

MARY

@marydahfairy

Dynamic eyeliner in every colour of the rainbow almost sums up Mary’s approach to eye makeup (almost!). Throw in a few fun accessories and playful hairstyles, and this rising beauty chameleon is one to have on your radar.

“The butterfly-shaped pearls tied with the silk scarf and the silk mask just emulates my version of femininity. I feel cute yet protected from yucky germs,” Mary says.

And before you’re wondering if she’s game enough to wear this look out of the house: “Yes – I would wear this to the grocery store!”

Mary’s artistic flair goes beyond the brush, too. Here she sewed blue silk over a medical face mask. “I love this look because it made me get super crafty super-fast because I wanted everything to be blue and gold,” she says.

This pearlescent eye look was created using two Suva Beauty Hydra Liners in the shades ‘Space Panda’ and ‘Tracksuit’, with Fenty Beauty Hyper Metallic Liquid Eyeliner in ‘Trophy Wife’ over the top. Mary added a little extra depth with BH Cosmetics ‘Take Me Back to Rio’ Eyeshadow Palette, and finished the look with false lashes purchased from AliExpress, and pearls from her local dollar store.

HERA

@eraofhera

If you’re in need of a winged eyeliner crash course, then look to @eraofhera’s Instagram feed for a little inspiration. The king of the ‘snatched’ (sharp) feline flick, Hera exaggerates upturned eyes with exaggerated lines and cleverly placed false lashes.

“This eye look uses dynamic lines to lift and enlarge the eye. I love using black and white linework to change the angles and shape of the face - and next to bubblegum colours it makes a beautiful contrast! My tip for sharp liner - patience and confident brush strokes,” Hera says.

Products Hera used to create this fanciful look include Lunar Beauty ‘Life’s A Drag’ Palette in the shades ‘Campy’ (a bright yellow), ‘Kai Kai’ (hot pink) and ‘Cake Face’ (white). Kryolan Paint Stick in the shade ‘True White’ and Ben Nye Cake Eyeliner helped created the exaggerated wing, while Maybelline Great Lash Mascara gave lashes lift and volume.



Photo / @renee_alumasa on Instagram

RENEE

@renee_alumasa

Glowing, illuminated skin, fluffy lashes and power brows are the order of the day when it comes to Renee’s daily beauty looks.

“I did a warm halo eye, inspired by all the time spent by the fireplace during the lockdown in winter!” she says.

For brows, Renee used two products from Anastasia Beverly Hills. First, Dip Brow in the shade ‘Ebony’ to fill in any gaps, before applying Clear Brow Gel to set brows in place. Next, Renee used Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion to prep eyelids, then went in with sunset shades from Urban Decay ‘Born To Run’ Palette and Morphe ‘3503 Fierce By Nature’ Palette. Final touches included Hourglass Caution Mascara, Pretty Minked Lashes in ‘Glitz’ and some jewels she already owned along the lower lash line.