Fragrances Inspired By Your Favourite Drink, From Spiced Rum To G&T

Your favourite tipple may have inspired a fragrance you’ll love. From traditional colognes redolent of gentlemen’s clubs to lighter spritzes, here’s a few to sample

By Janetta Mackay
A cocktail-inspired scent is the perfect finishing touch to your next night out. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas
Sunday June 9, 2019

1. Beaufort Coeur de Noir 50ml eau de parfum $299.
Conjures up spiced rum, leather, tobacco, tar and other ahoy-me-hearties scents. Would-be gentleman pirates will dive into its inky depths.

2. Demeter Caipirinha cologne, about $55.
From the American brand’s extensive fragrance library, this choice is less familiar than its popular Gin & Tonic. Like Brazil’s moreish national cocktail (made from the sugar cane liquor cachaca) it is a limey lick.

3. Frapin 1270 100ml eau de parfum $299.
The signature scent from a historic French cognac-making house. Frapin extended its melding of grapes in wood to aromatic endeavours. Intoxicatingly smooth.

4. Tom Ford Costa Azzurra Acqua 50ml $215.
A juniper-laced homage to the Sardinian coast. Raise a martini to its salty, herbaceous notes and wish you were imbibing by the sea.

5. Malin + Goetz Dark Rum 100ml eau de parfum $284.
This is a milky hipster tipple. The traditional rum and leather men’s club aromas are spiked with vanilla, plum, anise, patchouli and bergamot.

6. Nasomatto Baraonda 30ml eau de parfum $299.
Like whiskey tempered with a generous splash of water. Woody with a fruity softness. Beware its effect, however, because the name means “chaos” in Italian.

7. 100 Bon Amaretto & Framboise Poudree 50ml eau de parfum $68. 
Recalls its namesake liqueurs in being sugary sweet. Almond, berry, vanilla and floral notes are lightly mixed for a girlish summer-style spritz.

8. Lubin Gin Fizz 100ml eau de toilette $399.
Sparkling, fresh and floral, this 1950s homage to Grace Kelly also nods to the cocktails of the era with its classic citrus and juniper berry pairing.

