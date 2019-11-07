Get The Look: 4 Ways To Wear Impactful Red Lipstick

Lusting after a red lip? Makeup artist Louise Rae shares expert tips for achieving the perfect pout

By Janetta Mackay, Ashleigh Cometti

Suffused Matte. Photo / Babiche Martens

SUFFUSED MATTE

A dense matte lip lasts especially well, which is why it is such a perennial party favourite. For a less intense finish, blot back colour using a tissue or finger tips. Lips need to be in tip-top smooth condition for matte formulas because, being less reflective, they show up dryness. Regularly and gently exfoliate with a sugar scrub or a rub of a damp flannel. To create a more 3D effect, add a small amount of a slightly deeper-toned eye shadow with a small, flat eyeshadow brush in the middle of your lip.

Flushed Stain. Photo / Babiche Martens

FLUSHED STAIN

Think of this as starter red, or a way to wear the colour on days when you may not want to stand out. Prep your lips first with a conditioning lip balm. Apply stain of choice with the tip of a ring finger, dabbing from the middle outwards to create a soft, stained look as opposed to one with a defined lip line. Tap any excess colour on to the apples of your cheeks for a finely flushed finish.

Glamour Gloss. Photo / Babiche Martens

GLAMOUR GLOSS

The trick to creating a perfect and lasting gloss look is to use the same coloured lip pencil or a matte lipstick first, then add a decent amount of your chosen gloss to the middle of the lower lip only. The gloss will disperse across lips naturally and, by applying this way, it will prevent the colour bleeding. Clear gloss or a hint of gold gloss over a red base will do the trick.

Silky Satin. Photo / Babiche Martens

SILKY SATIN

While it’s always useful to properly prepare lips before applying lipstick, with satin formulas a primer is a must. Being slightly less pigmented and more moist in feel than matte finishes, satins can shift more easily. M.A.C Prep + Prime Lip helps prevent dryness and feathering while ensuring smooth application and longevity. Satins are a sophisticated and comfortable night (and day) choice.

Photographer / Babiche Martens. Stylist / Ashleigh Cometti. Model / Grace Hobson from N Model Management. Hair and makeup / Louise Rae. Fabric backdrop / The Fabric Store. Earrings / Homage. With thanks to Showroom 22.

Share this:

Print this article