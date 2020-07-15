Get The Look: Cover Star Benee's Power Brows & Impactful Eyes

Whisper thin liner is the key to creating this stylised look. Photo / Frances Carter

In the world of beauty, bold eyes and big brows are quite the power couple.

And what better canvas for such a statement look than New Zealand's rising pop starlet, Benee.

Gracing the cover of this week's issue of Viva, the 20-year-old Supalonely star sizzles with an exaggerated winged liner eye look and punchy orange pout.

Here, we chat to Lochie about how to recreate two impactful looks from Benee's cover shoot, at home.

DRAMATIC CAT EYE

The secret to achieving this whisper thin liner look is down to the tools you use. Select a fine tipped eyeliner brush to allow for precise dip-and-stroke application.

Imagine an invisible line from the outer corner of your eye up towards your eyebrow. Let this guide the direction of your flick.

For the thinnest line possible, place the tip of the brush on the lash line starting at the pupil, then draw to the outer corner. Repeat from the inner corner and draw it to meet in the middle.

Extend the line from the inner corner out slightly towards your nose. Steadiness is key here.

Keep a few cotton buds handy to help correct any shaky hand mishaps.

Complexion: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $109, Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $69, and Dior Backstage Glow Palette, $94, in the shade ‘001 Universal’

Eyes: M.A.C Cosmetics Fluidline, $44, in the shade ‘Blacktrack’

Brow: Dior Diorshow Brow Styler, $50, in the shade ‘004 Black’ and M.A.C Cosmetics Brow Set, $42, in ‘Clear’

Lip: Dior Lip Glow, $60, in the shade ‘001 Pink’

SMOKE SHOW

To create the perfect smoky eye, working in layers is a must. Unlike winged liner that is easily corrected with a cotton bud, it's rather tricky to blot back a smoky eye after the product has been applied.

Apply light layers using a fluffy eyeshadow brush all over the eyelid, then blend, blend, blend.

Work more product softly into the crease of the eyelid, continuing to blend product out towards the outer corner. Tightly rimmed eyes with a lick of liquid liner or kohl will help finish the look.

You don't want lips to compete with a bold eye, so keep things simple with a nude gloss or satin finish lipstick.

Complexion: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $109, Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $69, and Dior Backstage Glow Palette, $94, in the shade ‘001 Universal’

Eyes: Tom Ford Eye Colour Quad, $164, in the shade ‘05 Double Indemnity’

Brow: Dior Diorshow Brow Styler, $50, in the shade ‘004 Black’ and M.A.C Cosmetics Brow Set, $42, in ‘Clear’

Lip: M.A.C Cosmetics Lip Pencil, $38, in the shade ‘Oak’ and NYX Cosmetics Slip Tease, $15, in the shade ‘Modern Soul’