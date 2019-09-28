Give Your #Shelfie The Midas Touch With These Golden Beauty Products

Pictured (from left, on tray): Guerlain Abeille Royale Day Cream $254; Sisleya L’Integral Concentrated Firming Serum $660; Dior Prestige La Solution Lumiere $648; and capsules of Elizabeth Arden Vitamin C Ceramide Radiance Renewal Serum, 60 for $162; with (clockwise in background from left): La Mer Regenerative Serum $585; Lancome Absolue Regenerating Brightening Soft Cream $430; Paco Rabanne Lady Million 100ml eau de parfum $162; Estee Lauder Pure Colour Desire Rouge Excess Matte Lipstick in Don’t Stop $73; and Sisley Le Phyto Rouge Lipstick in Rio $75. Photo / Babiche Martens

The rise and rise of gold-infused beauty products is one of the biggest beauty trends for 2019, with everyone from luxury beauty house La Prairie to New Zealand’s own Antipodes going for gold.



Beyond being ultra boujie, the precious metal harnesses a number of skin-loving benefits, revered in beauty circles for its anti-ageing, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Many products claim its gleaming qualities can have the same effect on skin, too, leaving it brighter and more radiant.

Historically, 24-karat gold skincare was reserved for the likes of Cleopatra, who slathered on the good stuff in her pursuit of youthful skin. The ancient Greeks applied gold to skin to reduce inflammation and slow ageing, while the Japanese praised it for its ability to reverse sun damage, increase collagen production and offer skin unprecedented glow.

Like many things in the life, the boujie life doesn’t come cheap – especially when it involves skincare flecked with real 24-karat gold particles. La Prairie’s gold-infused serum is an eye-watering $1055; while Chantecaille’s golden face cream will set you back $699.

But if it’s good enough for King Midas, then it’s good enough for us. From masks to moisturisers and everything in between, shop our editors’ gold class picks below.

Dr Lewinn’s Eternal Youth 24K Gold Age-Defying Face Mask, $12.

Allow this gold foil mask to infuse its potent serum containing 24-karat gold, peptide and ginseng extract while you wait. Fifteen minutes is all you need to achieve a dewy and radiant glow.

Manuka Doctor 24K Gold & Manuka Honey Face Oil, $25. Photo / Supplied

Manuka Doctor 24K Gold & Manuka Honey Face Oil, $25.

If Manuka is the gold standard of honey, then this beauty oil is a double whammy – it’s formulated with 24-karat gold, Manuka honey and plant oils like cranberry, baobab and marula to help brighten, firm and hydrate skin.

Lonvitalite 24K Gold and Collagen Eye Mask, $37. Photo / Supplied

Lonvitalite 24K Gold and Collagen Eye Mask, $37.

This eye mask sees collagen, hyaluronic acid, red algae extract and vitamins C, E and B3 combine to offer the delicate under-eye area a hydration hit while soothing inflammation and reducing the appearance of uneven skin tone, wrinkles and fine lines.

111Skin Rose Gold Mask, $39. Photo / Supplied

111Skin Rose Gold Mask, $39.

With many of 111Skin’s products sitting in splurge territory, this mask is a great entry level option. Infused with 24-karat gold and damask rose extract, this hydrogel mask promotes the skin’s own restorative processes while brightening and smoothing the complexion. Plus it leaves skin with a luminescent glow.

Pixi By Petra 24K Eye Elixir, $40. Photo / Supplied

Pixi By Petra 24K Eye Elixir, $40.

We love anything in rollerball format, and this eye elixir is no exception. You can plump, tone, soothe and promote proper circulation of the under-eye area while on the go with this handbag friendly option.

Tatcha Gold Spun Camellia Lip Balm, $52. Photo / Supplied

Tatcha Gold Spun Camellia Lip Balm, $52.

We’re tempted to purchase this pretty little pot just to boost our #shelfie game. 23-karat gold flakes offer a subtle shimmer, while camellia oil and squalene deliver a blend of nourishing lips to leave lips feeling hydrated.

Linden Leaves Gold Body Oil, $66. Photo / Supplied

Linden Leaves Gold Body Oil, $66.

A quick shake of the tube is enough to leave you mesmerised by the whirling of the 23-karat gold flakes contained within. Appearance aside, this body oil looks to amaranth and chia seed oil to hydrate, firm and soften skin.

NuFace 24K Gold Gel Primer, $67. Photo / Supplied

NuFace 24K Gold Gel Primer, $67.

They’re already well-known in the industry for their space-age-looking devices, but now NuFace have ventured into the realm of skincare with the introduction of this gold-infused primer, which promises tauter, younger-looking skin. Plus its oil-, fragrance- and paraben-free.

Farsali Rose Gold Skin Mist, $69. Photo / Supplied

Farsali Rose Gold Skin Mist, $69.

A facial mist is among our summer beauty must-haves, so give yours the royal treatment with this multipurpose mist that heralds 24-karat gold and rosehip seed oil. Spritz it on bare skin to hydrate, before makeup application to prime skin, or over finished makeup to rejuvenate skin throughout the day.

Antipodes Kiwi Seed Gold Luminous Eye Cream, $75. Photo / Supplied

Antipodes Kiwi Seed Gold Luminous Eye Cream, $75.

From natural New Zealand brand comes this luxurious eye cream, which has been formulated with 23-karat gold flakes to offer skin a warm, healthy glow while calming inflammation.

Edible Beauty & Gold Rush Eye Cream, $89. Photo / Supplied

Edible Beauty & Gold Rush Eye Cream, $89.

Despite its moniker, we don’t advocate slathering this over your morning toast. This targeted eye cream uses 24-karat gold leaf and coffee extract to wake up the eye area, reducing puffiness and leaving them feeling brighter and more energised.

Skin Gym Goldie, $135. Photo / Supplied

Skin Gym Goldie, $135.

Upgrade your facial roller with this gilt take on the facial massage trend, which is studded with non-invasive peaks. It aims to refine the appearance of pores and boosts the production of collagen with regular twice-daily use.

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask, $142. Photo / Supplied

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask, $142.

Peter Thomas Roth made a name for himself by offering gold skincare to the masses, and this 24-karat gold mask comes with glowing reviews (quite literally). Designed as an anti-ageing treatment, the formula looks to 24-carat gold, caffeine and the Peridot gemstone to tighten, firm and re-energise skin, minus alcohols or oils.

Chantecaille Nano Gold Energising Eye Serum, $360. Photo / Supplied

Chantecaille Nano Gold Energising Eye Serum, $360.

Another pocket rocket, but one that you wouldn’t want to misplace given its investment-level price point. This rollerball contains 24-karat nano gold, LycoSkin (a derivative from tomato stem cells), raspberry stem cells, hexapeptide and white flower stem cells to penetrate deep into the under-eye area and strengthen the skin’s cellular matrix, delaying the ageing process and giving a Botox-like finish.

La Prairie Radiance Cellular Radiance Concentrate Pure Gold, $1055.

La Prairie Radiance Cellular Radiance Concentrate Pure Gold, $1055.

Harnessing the powers of age-defying technology, this gold-infused serum is touted to revitalise and perfect skin’s appearance – promoting smoothness and a more even skin texture. For best results apply two drops over the face, neck and décolleté morning and evening.