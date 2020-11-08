Great Lengths: 9 Hair Masks To Suit Every Hair Type & Condition

Though face masks have dominated most of 2020 (and for good reason), we’re looking to masks of a different kind to preserve the colour and condition of our hair leading into the warmer months.

Think of a mask as one of the cornerstones of your haircare regimen — along with a heat-protectant spray and scalp serum. Masks help to boost the overall health of hair by working deep within the hair follicle to deliver nutrients where they’re needed most.

According to David Justin, the founder of luxury haircare label Mr Smith, you should consider your hair type, condition and needs when selecting the right hair mask.

"If you have naturally fine or limp hair you don't want to choose a masque that is too heavy or is going to weigh your hair down, however if you have thicker, coarse hair you can afford to use something really rich and full of moisture. Damaged hair from either bleaching, colouring or heat styling needs extra protein, so make sure that you choose a protein rich masque which will help to repair and strengthen your hair. No matter your hair type or it's condition, naturally occurring vitamins and antioxidants from botanical ingredients will also help to nourish, strengthen and protect the hair," David says.

Depending on your individual hair needs, try using a hair mask once a week in place of your usual conditioner; or a couple of times per week to condition, improve strength and help make hair more manageable. We’ve rounded up the best hair masks to try this season.

BEST FOR BRASSINESS... Christophe Robin Baby Blonde $78

Beat brassiness with Christophe Robin’s best-selling mask. Baby Blonde neutralises yellow, brassy and grey tones in coloured, bleached, highlighted and natural blondes to restore brightness, clarity and contrast of highlights. Massage a generous dollop into towel-dried hair and leave for five to 30 minutes. Rinse well. Inesstore.com

BEST FOR SPLIT ENDS... L’Oreal Professionel Serie Expert Pro Longer Masque $33

Anyone with long tresses will know the battle that comes with keeping ends healthy and looking fresh. L’Oreal Professionel’s renewing hair mask is formulated with long hair in mind and helps to thicken dry and damaged ends using its patented Filler-A100+ Amino Acid technology. Apply to towel-dried lengths and leave in for up to five minutes while the unique formula deeply penetrates the hair fibre. Rinse thoroughly. From L’Oreal Professional salons, Hairproductsonline.co.nz, and Rodneywayne.co.nz.