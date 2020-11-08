Great Lengths: 9 Hair Masks To Suit Every Hair Type & Condition
Support time spent in the salon chair with an at-home hair mask, writes Ashleigh Cometti
Though face masks have dominated most of 2020 (and for good reason), we’re looking to masks of a different kind to preserve the colour and condition of our hair leading into the warmer months.
Think of a mask as one of the cornerstones of your haircare regimen — along with a heat-protectant spray and scalp serum. Masks help to boost the overall health of hair by working deep within the hair follicle to deliver nutrients where they’re needed most.
According to David Justin, the founder of luxury haircare label Mr Smith, you should consider your hair type, condition and needs when selecting the right hair mask.
"If you have naturally fine or limp hair you don't want to choose a masque that is too heavy or is going to weigh your hair down, however if you have thicker, coarse hair you can afford to use something really rich and full of moisture. Damaged hair from either bleaching, colouring or heat styling needs extra protein, so make sure that you choose a protein rich masque which will help to repair and strengthen your hair. No matter your hair type or it's condition, naturally occurring vitamins and antioxidants from botanical ingredients will also help to nourish, strengthen and protect the hair," David says.
Depending on your individual hair needs, try using a hair mask once a week in place of your usual conditioner; or a couple of times per week to condition, improve strength and help make hair more manageable. We’ve rounded up the best hair masks to try this season.
BEST FOR BRASSINESS... Christophe Robin Baby Blonde $78
Beat brassiness with Christophe Robin’s best-selling mask. Baby Blonde neutralises yellow, brassy and grey tones in coloured, bleached, highlighted and natural blondes to restore brightness, clarity and contrast of highlights. Massage a generous dollop into towel-dried hair and leave for five to 30 minutes. Rinse well. Inesstore.com
BEST FOR SPLIT ENDS... L’Oreal Professionel Serie Expert Pro Longer Masque $33
Anyone with long tresses will know the battle that comes with keeping ends healthy and looking fresh. L’Oreal Professionel’s renewing hair mask is formulated with long hair in mind and helps to thicken dry and damaged ends using its patented Filler-A100+ Amino Acid technology. Apply to towel-dried lengths and leave in for up to five minutes while the unique formula deeply penetrates the hair fibre. Rinse thoroughly. From L’Oreal Professional salons, Hairproductsonline.co.nz, and Rodneywayne.co.nz.
BEST FOR COLOUR... Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Deep-Conditioning Treatment Mask $55
This multi-tasking hair mask boasts 21 benefits to hair — helping to repair, moisturise and protect colour. The rich 20-in-1 formulation shields hair from environmental damage, restores hydration, strengthens the hair fibre, preserves colour and prevents split ends from forming, and replaces the need for a leave-in conditioner, detangling spray, heat protectant, blow dry spray and cutting lotion. Adorebeauty.co.nz
BEST FOR FRIZZ... Kemon Actyva Disciplina Mask $44
Tame frizzy and rebellious hair with Kemon Actyva’s Disciplina range, which helps to detangle and nourish hair, even in the most humid conditions. It works by making the hair fibre more uniform, bringing down volume and smoothing out frizz. Apply to towel-dried mid-shafts and ends working in sections and comb through. Leave in for up to 10 minutes before rinsing. Use once a week for softer, more manageable hair. From selected salons.
BEST FOR DRY AND DAMAGED HAIR... Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask $36
New to Mecca is Briogeo, a plant-based haircare range formulated without sulphates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, or artificial dyes. The brand’s weekly treatment mask helps to repair damaged hair and combat frizz, leaving hair nourished and strengthened to prevent future damage. Containing 97 per cent naturally derived ingredients, including rosehip oil, algae extract and B vitamins, enjoy stronger, shinier and silkier hair with continued use. Meccabeauty.co.nz
BEST FOR HAIR FALL OUT... Kerastase Genesis Masque Reconstitutant $65
Time to send in the reinforcements for brittle hair prone to breakage? Kerastase’s anti hair-fall mask works to fortify the damaged areas of the hair fibre using a powerful blend of edelweiss native cells and ginger root. Both ingredients act as conditioning agents to hair and offer the nutrients it needs to remain soft and strong. For best results, apply a walnut-sized amount of product through lengths and ends of washed and towel-dried hair. Leave for five minutes before emulsifying in the shower and rinsing thoroughly. From Kerastase salons and selected online retailers.
BEST FOR SCALP... Sisley Pre-Shampoo Purifying Mask $145
The saying goes: the healthier your scalp, the healthier your hair. Detoxify your scalp with this anti-pollution hair mask, which heralds white clay to absorb excess sebum while purifying and soothing the scalp. The result is hair that appears cleaner, shinier and more supple, and requires shampooing less often. Separate dry hair into sections and massage into scalp and hair. Leave in for 10 minutes before rinsing and following with your shampoo of choice. Smithandcaugheys.co.nz
BEST FOR SUMMER... Philip Kingsley Swimcap Water Resistant Mask $46
If you love a dip in the pool but hate what it does to your hair, then this water-resistant mask could be the ticket to smooth, hydrated locks all summer long. Developed in partnership with the first American Olympic synchronised swimming team, Philip Kingsley’s Swimcap Water Resistant Mask is formulated to protect hair from the drying and damaging effects of chlorine, salt water and UV rays. Adorebeauty.co.nz