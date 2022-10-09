Hope Williams & Matt Leadbeater Are Using Mushrooms To Boost Your Brain Health

OtherNature founders Hope Williams and Matt Leadbeater. Photo / Supplied

Button, portobello, shiitake and oyster are mushrooms you’ll always find well-stocked at your local supermarket or vege store, but did you know there are more than 2000 edible species on the planet?

Your classic supermarket mushrooms certainly have numerous health benefits, containing vitamins such as niacin, riboflavin and pantothenic acid for heart and digestive health, but the wellbeing-boosting fungi that have been gaining popularity in recent years are more of a unique subset.

Functional mushrooms have been used for more than 5000 years in ancient Chinese and Ayurvedic medicines and have finally started to be recognised in the Western world of holistic wellness for more than just their nutritional benefits.

Lion’s mane, cordyceps, reishi, chaga and turkey tail all fall into the category of functional mushrooms, which unlike psilocybin (or psychedelic) mushrooms, are 100 per cent legal and do not possess hallucinogenic properties of any kind.

While each mushroom offers its own set of benefits for the body and mind, the adaptogenic properties of functional mushrooms can, in general, lead to increased immunity, reduced stress and anxiety, improved mood, enhanced memory, decreased fatigue and many have cancer-fighting benefits too.

Lion’s mane is one of the most sought-after of the functional mushroom family. It’s known as a nootropic due to its ability to enhance cognitive function and stimulate the brain, and it’s the first mushroom species to be harnessed by New Zealand company OtherNature for its functional mushroom supplement Focus Elementals.

The nootropic formulation combines organic lion’s mane with organic New Zealand sea kelp, green tea extract and other scientifically researched ingredients to support deep focus, mental clarity, creativity and overall brain health.

Founded by Christchurch local Hope Williams and her Canadian partner, Matt Leadbeater, OtherNature has been two years in the making as the couple worked closely with a team of food technologists, naturopaths, mycologists and industry experts to ensure their supplements offer scientifically backed results.

As with most nootropic and adaptogenic supplements, there are immediate benefits, such as increased alertness and mental clarity, but it’s the long-term effects such as regulating the nervous system and improving cognitive function that the pair hopes will have customers committed to using their supplement long-term.

“It’s not like taking a shot of espresso, it’s not something that makes you feel a jolt. It’s actually supposed to be used over a consistent period to start noticing the effects,” explains Matt, who has been ingesting functional mushrooms for a number of years as an alternative to prescription medication.

“I’ve always struggled with anxiety and sleep problems and I don’t like using prescription drugs at all,” shares Matt. “I didn’t want to be taking sleeping pills or prescription drugs that are much harder and have serious side effects, when there is a natural alternative that can be just as effective.”

With the launch of OtherNature, Matt and Hope sought to create a product that was much more considered compared with the medicinal extracts and powders that were on the market in London and the UK where they had been living.

“We wanted to take it above and beyond what we were seeing in the market and then mix it with elements of thoughtful design and sustainability,” he says.

“Our first point of contact was working with a mycologist who helped us find a supplier for medicinal mushrooms. We went through about 20 of them, asking all the questions, getting samples, seeing their offices and where they grew everything. And then working with the right people in New Zealand, because everything is done in New Zealand. The contract manufacturer and the lab are some of the best in the country.”

For those who may feel hesitant about delving into the world of mushrooms, Matt stresses that functional mushrooms such as lion’s mane are completely safe and have no known side effects.

“They have been used for 5000 years in Eastern medicine and that’s a reason why we’re seeing almost a boom within Western culture, because the science has caught up,” he explains.

“There’s so much interest in mushrooms and fungi and what’s happening not only in the psychedelic space but in the medicinal mushroom space. We feel quite lucky that we’re at the beginning of this sort of growth curve.”

Matt defines OtherNature as a purpose-led brand and sustainability is a key focus, along with providing customers with a safe and effective product. The brand is already carbon neutral and any carbon emissions they do produce are offset through Ekos, a third-party verifier.

A BCorp certification is currently in the works and the products themselves are built upon a refill and subscription model. They’re also working with 1% for the Planet to support reforestation projects in New Zealand.

OtherNature currently has five more formulations in the pipeline to be released in the coming months. OtherNature Focus Elementals is available now for $79.95 for a 30-day supply from Othernature.co