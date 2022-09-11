Hot Take: From Benee's Heavenly Cameo To New York Fashion Week, The Latest News In Style

Sarah Jessica Parker models her Fendi baguette collab at NYFW



New York Fashion Week kicked off this past weekend in style with Fendi making its way Stateside to showcase its resort 2023 collection with a medly of collaborators and famous faces in the front row and on the runway.

To mark its 25th anniversary of its iconic Fendi Baguette bag — immortalised by Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City — its milestone campaign star Linda Evangalista also appeared on the runway wearing a full-length Tiffany blue cape.

Artistic director Kim Jones tapped Marc Jacobs, Tiffany & Co., and Parker to make pieces for the anniversary show, with SJP sporting one of her designs in purple with a green inlay on the intersecting F-logo as she sat in the front row sitting alongside Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts.

Spring is in the hair for spring/summer 2023 at NYFW

There's no better way to transport an ensemble into summer mode than a chic hair accessory and the runways at New York Fashion Week have been providing some warm weather inspiration.

At Johnathan Hayden, models were seen wearing pearlescent rhinestones not only through the hairline, but also their eyebrows — which likely doesn't translate to real life, but a hint of pearl in the hair certainly does.

A subtle take on the well-done flower crown trend was seen at Keziah, with lavender-tinted daisies dotting the crown of the head and makeup kept fresh to match the carefree vibe. We'll be keeping an eye on the rest of the shows for more inspiring accessorising to get us in the mood for the incoming party season.

Flower crowns at Keziah during New York Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Benee and Jordan Daniels star in Marc Jacobs' new Heaven campaign

They've graced the covers of Viva and have put New Zealand on the map with their respective fields in music and modelling, and now singer Benee and model Jordan Daniels have found themselves in the same circles, appearing in a group photo promoting the latest designs for Heaven by Marc Jacobs.

The veteran designer's diffusion line is geared toward the Gen-Z demographic, a label that feels natural to the designer's persistent remixing of the past; the label is described as being "fuelled by teenage dreams of fashion and inspired by subcultures of the 90s and beyond".

While the latest campaign features the likes of Doja Cat, Pamela Anderson and Kyle MacLachlan, Jordan and Benee's inclusion in the brand's wider imagery signals its commitment to building its own creative community who are able to express their individuality through the label's more accessible offerings, eventually graduating to the Marc Jacobs mainline in no time.

Photographed by rising photographer Will Scarborough, the multi-talent feature sees a coterie of stylish young faces sitting on bleacher seats wearing the latest collection.

The brand also made a splash over the weekend with its NYFW Bushwick party, taking over the nightclub Elsewhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @heavn

Queen Elizabeth II wore Essie Ballet Slippers

Her Royal Majesty the late Queen Elizabeth II was famed for her vibrant style, but when it came to beauty, she always kept her look demure and simple. It has been widely reported that Queen Elizabeth had a disdain for colourful nail polish and legend has it that it was a $19 varnish that regularly adorned the Queen's own nails.

The story goes that in 1989, the Queen's hairdresser requested a bottle of Essie Ballet Slippers to be sent to Buckingham Palace and the pale-pink shade soon became a favourite — not just with the Queen, but worldwide once word got out. It's said that a bottle of Essie Ballet Slippers is sold around the world every two seconds. So if you're looking for the 'no-makeup-makeup' of nail polishes, why not try one with the royal tick of approval?