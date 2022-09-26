Hot Take: From Brad Pitt's Skincare Line to Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana Homage, The Latest News In Style

Peak Y2K hits Milan with cameos from Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton

Perhaps its a sign of the times and the state of where fashion is right now, but Milan Fashion Week took Y2K style to new extremes with two viral moments over the weekend — Kim Kardashian's archival collaboration with Dolce & Gabanna; and the cameo appearance of her former boss Paris Hilton at the end of Versace's runway presentation for its spring/summer 2023 collection as a 'Barbiecore'-inspired bride, dressed in one the brand's iconic chainmail dresses in her signature pink pumps and a pink veil.

Kim's 'Ciao Kim' show took inspiration from her own wardrobe of vintage Dolce & Gabbana pieces, working alongside its designers Stefano Gabanna and Domenico Dolce to reimagine some of the brand's most iconic looks from 1987 to 2007 for the vintage-obsessed of today.

The Kardashian clan cemented their connection with the Italian stalwart with sister Kourtney's Dolce & Gabbana-sponsored wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino in May.

Some familiar pieces popped up in the 'Ciao Kim' collection including a silk butterfly appliqué corset top inspired by the famous 1998 Stromboli collection and a crystal-embellished catsuit modelled by Naomi Campbell from the fall 1991 collection.

Milan presented the two faces to fashion right now: pure conceptual-driven design, such as Mattieu Blazy's Bottega Veneta collection or the debut from Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo; while on the flip side, the marketing-driven strategy from Dolce & Gabbana and Versace. What will prove more successful in the long run? Time will tell.

Brad Pitt has launched a 'genderless’ skincare line called Le Domaine

Another day, another celebrity skincare line, but this time it's not from a reality TV star. Last week, Brad Pitt unveiled his science-meets-nature range of skin essentials, Le Domaine, which he developed in partnership with Chateau Beaucastel vintners, the Perrin family. The Perrins are also partners in Pitt's rosé brand, Château Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé, which he launched with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

While Brad isn't the face of the brand, he played a big part in the concept and development and leaned into the antioxidant properties of grapes to formulate the range.

With the help of the world's leading wine and human health specialist, University of Bordeaux Professor of Oenology Pierre-Louis Teissedre, they determined which of the 13 grape varieties on the Perrin estate had the most relevant antioxidant properties, and combined potent properties from the seeds of Grenache grapes and the seeds and skin of Syrah and Mourvedre grapes with an exclusive molecule called GSM10.

Together they are said to help combat oxidative stress which can break down collagen and contribute to signs of ageing. The four products in the range, packaged in refillable bottles with lids made from recycled wine casks, are priced from US$80 to $385.

Balmain is joining forces with Estée Lauder to launch Balmain Beauty

French fashion house Balmain is set to join fellow fashion heavyweights Tom Ford and previously Victoria Beckham by teaming up with Estée Lauder to launch a collaborative beauty line.

Set for release in the Northern Hemisphere's fall of 2024, Balmain Beauty is touted to be “an innovative line of beauty products that will speak to luxury consumers around the world”.

Creative director of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing, said in a statement about the collaboration: “For over 10 years, my Balmain team and I have been pushing the boundaries of what is possible in fashion. We’ve been determined to reflect the way that today’s diverse generation wishes to live and dress. So, obviously, there was no way that we were going to expand into beauty without ensuring that we had found the partner who understood and shared our outlook.

“From the very beginning, the team at The Estée Lauder Companies made it very clear that they support Balmain’s distinctive vision, as well as our goal of disrupting the global luxury beauty paradigm. Knowing that — and knowing that Estée Lauder is the paragon of excellence — well, I can’t wait to start working with them.”

Moncler celebrates its 70th birthday with a creative mob

At the iconic Piazza del Duomo, Moncler celebrated its 70th birthday with a momentous occasion as 1952 artists and models converged onto the plaza dressed in the Italian brand's Maya jacket.

1952 was the year the house was founded and the mesmerizing image of dancers, musicians, choir singers and models was a strong way to usher in the brand's 70th global celebrations.

Renowned choreographer Sadeck Berrabah orchestrated the show with celebrity attendees including Colin Kaepernick, Michele Lamy, Normani and Anne Hathaway.

To also acknowledge the anniversary, the brand continues its dedication to collaboration with the Maya jacket reinterpreted by Pharrell Williams, Thom Browne, Francesco Ragazzi, Hiroshi Fujiwara, Rick Owens, Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino, Francesco Ragazzi and Giambattista Valli.