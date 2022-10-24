Hot Take: From Cher's New Fragrance To Dior's Surprising Campaign Star, The Latest News In Style

A heady blend of florals, companies cutting ties, and Robert Pattinson

By Emma Gleason, Lucy Slight

Cher's new fragrance line is inspired by the scents she wore during her heyday

We didn't think we would be writing about Cher twice in two weeks, but alas, here we are. The icon last week launched her new fragrance line, Decades, into Walmart stores in the US and sat down with Allure to talk about the inspiration behind the collection.

“I'm one that goes right for the jugular when it comes to perfume,” she told the website. “I just like it to be potent — not like you get in an elevator and want to kill yourself kind of potent but just something that makes people remember you when you walk.”

Cher has created a wardrobe of fragrances inspired by and named after the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, with each scent reminiscent of the perfumes she wore throughout each of the decades.

Cher '60s Couture is described as a warm and dry floral; '70s Couture is an amber and wood scent; '80s Couture is floral and fruity; and '90s Couture — Cher's favourite, as she told Allure — is a rich, heady floral.

Balenciaga has cut ties with Kanye West

A move the fashion industry has been anticipating, it was announced in a statement from the brand’s parent company Kering over the weekend. “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

For those who haven’t been following this evolving and escalating news story, Balenciaga’s move comes in the wake of West’s recent actions, which include antisemitic tweets, attacking respected Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson online, and showing T-shirts bearing the slogan “White Lives Matter” (an anti-black catchphrase) at his Paris show — these were also worn by Kanye and right-wing commentator Candace Owens.

Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia is a longtime friend and collaborator of West, working with him on Yeezy and Gap, the latter of which has also cut ties with West recently, ending the 10-year design contract it signed in 2020.

Meanwhile, US Vogue, showing support for Karefa-Johnson, told Page Six neither the magazine nor editor-in-chief Anna Wintour would work with West again.

Adidas has issued a statement saying its partnership is under review, and the company is under pressure to stop working with West, as the public, fashion industry and media call for consequences for West’s statements and actions.

Naomi Watts has launched a skincare brand designed for use during perimenopause and menopause

Having started experiencing symptoms of perimenopause at age 36, actress Naomi Watts knows firsthand the stigma associated with this hormonal change, especially having gone through it much earlier than most of her peers.

To offer support and break the silence around the topic of perimenopause and menopause, Naomi launched Stripes, a range of products created in partnership with biotech company Amyris, and designed specifically for people going through the transition — covering all areas of the body including face, hair, body, vaginal wellness and supplements.

It was after turning 50 that The Watcher star decided it was time to talk about her experience and create a space for open conversation.

“I just knew that this is a road that no one else should have to walk through alone again without a community, because without proper care taken you are going to turn in on yourself,” she told InStyle magazine.

Currently, Stripes ships only within the US but the website states that they hope to expand to offer international shipping in the future.

Robert Pattinson is the star of Dior’s new menswear campaign

The actor, who has been the face of the brand’s fragrance Dior Homme since 2013, is stepping up to do menswear duties, and will star in the spring campaign.

Pattinson has a flare for fashion, and admirably takes risks on the red carpet — even donning Dior shorts for a premiere — so promoting designer Kim Jones’ menswear for the luxury house feels like a natural evolution.

Shot by Rafael Pavarotti, the campaign melds tailoring and streetwear, presenting some good ideas for dressing now.

