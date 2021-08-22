Bodycare Is Verging On Skincare — Here's How To Look After Skin From Top To Toe

Discover our picks of products that blur the line between body care and skincare. Photo / Babiche Martens

Gone are the days of greasy body creams and surfactant-heavy body washes — now outshone by the targeted formulas developed by the beauty industry’s most innovative brands.

Propelled forward by a growing awareness of present-day skin concerns like “tech neck”, now more than ever is the intersection between body care and skincare apparent.

The advent of body-specific serums and treatments designed with particular areas in mind has resulted in an onslaught of products that look to the same efficacious ingredients that were once reserved for faces only.

It makes sense, of course, that the skin on our body isn’t immune to the same skin concerns as that on our faces. Cue the rise of body products that promise to address pigmentation, clear congestion, or smooth the appearance of bumpy or uneven skin tone on limbs.

Where ingredients are concerned, expect to see the likes of hydrating hyaluronic acid, nutrient-dense niacinamide (vitamin B3) and skin-smoothing alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) crop up in body creams and exfoliants, or purifying salicylic acid and detoxifying charcoal formulated into your next tub of scrub.

BEST FOR PIGMENTATION

Medical Cosmetics MELANOout Body Cream, $345, targets hyperpigmentation on the body while improving overall skin tone, and works particularly well to lighten the skin on underarms, knees, elbows and neckline. Apply twice daily using circular movements until the formula has fully absorbed for skin that’s brighter, clearer and more hydrated. Houseofcamille.co.nz

Medical Cosmetics MELANOout Body Cream, $345. Photo / Supplied

BEST FOR ANTIOXIDANT PROTECTION

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream $48, draws its inspiration from the K-beauty ritual of rubbing chilled watermelon rind over the body for its soothing and cooling effects on heat rash and other skin irritations. This dreamy pink lotion harnesses two different forms of watermelon for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, while hibiscus-derived AHAs and hyaluronic acid soften and quench thirsty skin. From Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream $48. Photo / Supplied

BEST FOR HYDRATION

Clarins Moisture Rich Body Lotion, $73, is a fresh take on an old favourite, now with a higher concentration of shea butter added to drench limbs in much-needed moisture. Shea butter is naturally rich in fatty acids, which deeply nourishes skin to leave it feeling soft and comfortable. Other key actives include skin-tightening organic oat sugars, smoothing tamarind pulp and bitter orange wax to prevent surface dehydration. From selected department stores and pharmacies or online at Clarinsnewzealand.co.nz

Clarins Moisture Rich Body Lotion, $73. Photo / Supplied

BEST FOR KERATOSIS PILARIS

Sunday Riley Charcoal Smoothie Jelly Body Scrub, $64, uses a clarifying concoction of activated charcoal, natural exfoliating powders and salicylic acid to help refine textured, bumpy or flaking skin. It also works wonders at polishing away keratosis pilaris (the overproduction of keratin in the skin which can block hair follicles and cause bumps to form). The addition of coconut water leaves dry skin feeling deeply nourished and smooth. From Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz

Sunday Riley Charcoal Smoothie Jelly Body Scrub, $64. Photo / Supplied

BEST FOR DULLNESS

Ultraceuticals Ultra Retexturizing Body Complex, $104, serves double duty as a 2-in-1 exfoliant and moisturiser. Its powerful blend of skincare actives like lactic acid helps slough away dead skin cells and refine skin texture while niacinamide, panthenol and sodium hyaluronate deeply moisturise and improve the appearance of dehydrated and dull skin. From selected day spas and skin clinics including About Face

Ultraceuticals Ultra Retexturizing Body Complex, $104. Photo / Supplied

THREE GOOD THINGS: Treatments And Tools To Try

Dr Dennis Gross Spectralite BodyWare Pro, $848, is a light therapy device that uses 148 red lights and 68 blue lights to alleviate body acne, visibly reduce the appearance of dark spots and fine lines, and soothe mild aches and pains over the body. Use for three minutes to stimulate collagen production, or set to a 14-minute mode to help ease inflammation in the body. From Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz The Sheila Perez Method Sculpting Massage, $300. My Beauty Room is the country’s only provider of this cult celebrity treatment. The lymphatic draining, lipo-sculpting massage is said to detoxify the body and rid it of accumulated fluid, while kick-starting the body’s immune response and bowel function. It’s recommended to begin with weekly sessions and building up to a maintenance program to achieve the desired result. Mybeautyroom.co.nz Beauty Bio GloPro Body MicroTip Attachment, $76, is a wider attachment which snaps on to the GloPro Facial Micro-Needling Tool to address the appearance of dimpling on thighs, underarms, bottoms and the torso. On clean, dry skin, roll the tool over the target area using vertical, horizontal and diagonal movements for 60 seconds at least three times per week, and follow with your choice of body serum or moisturiser. From Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz

– Originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Four