How To Find The Prettiest Red Lipstick To Suit Your Skin Tone

She put local lipsticks in the limelight when her eponymous collection first landed on shelves in 2008, but for lipstick designer Karen Murrell, her passion for pouts still burns bright.

Her line of no-nasties lipsticks has proven popular both here and abroad, with a range of shades inspired by New Zealand’s diverse flora and fauna. The most recent shade to be added to her coterie was Red Shimmer, a fun yet festive bullet of pohutukawa-inspired red, which launched late last year.

Beige, blush and buff aside, it’s been said that red is the new neutral in the line-up of lipsticks available today, and one that Karen adds is her favourite colour-family to work with.

“Possibly the most beautiful part of working with the colour red is the extensive variations to this shade. It provides a full spectrum of colour, from deep scarlet-red hues to bright, intense, almost blood-like shades,” she says.

While we agree that the lipstick shade that suits you best is the one you feel your most confident in, there are a few things to keep in mind when searching for a shade to flatter your complexion.