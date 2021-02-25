Ever Wondered How To Layer Skincare Acids? Here's How

GLYCOLIC

What is it? A powerful AHA that helps improve radiance, and reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and pores.

Best for: Ageing or acne-prone skin.

Commonly found in: Toners and serums.

Pros: The exfoliating agent helps to leave skin brighter and more hydrated, and is a great jump-off point for those wanting to start peels.

Cons: As the smallest of all AHAs (in terms of molecular weight), it penetrates deeply into the living part of the skin’s epidermis and can be irritating. For this reason, glycolic is best suited to experienced skincare acid users.

CITRIC

What is it? Citric acid is an AHA with skin exfoliating benefits due to its comedolytic [anti-acne] and keratolytic [skin-softening] properties.

Best for: Oily or acne-prone skin.

Commonly found in: Cleansers and serums and as a pH adjuster or a preservative in foaming products.

Pros: Citric acid’s astringent properties mean it works well to refine the skin surface and brighten the complexion, while dialing down inflammation and redness.

Cons: Being too heavy-handed with citric acid can lead to skin stinging and burning.

FERULIC

What is it? More antioxidant than acidic, plant-derived ferulic acid helps protect the skin from free-radical damage, and works well when combined with vitamin C and E.

Best for: Ageing skin.

Commonly found in: Treatments and serums.

Pros: Ferulic acid is also a popular pick for its ability to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

Cons: Because of its origin, some people with a sensitivity to gluten (oats or bran) may experience an adverse skin reaction.

LACTIC What is it? This hydrating AHA helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing a more radiant complexion. It also helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots.

Best for: Acne-prone skin.

Commonly found in: Peels and serums.

Pros: “At a low pH, lactic acid is an exfoliating agent; it increases the elimination of dead cells and improves cell renewal. At a higher pH, it is a hydrating agent,” Dr Allouche says.

Cons: Overusing lactic acid or using a high concentration can lead to skin irritation, Hollowood warns.

Try it: Codage Peeling Lotion, $115. MANDELIC What is it? “Mandelic acid is a water-soluble AHA that offers superficial exfoliation,” says Nafisah Abdalla, science communications associate manager at Deciem. “It does so by targeting the outermost layer of the skin and promotes its shedding.”

Best for: Mandelic acid’s high molecular weight means it’s a milder form of exfoliation, so is good for first-time users of topical acids.

Commonly found in: Moisturisers, serums, toners and masks.

Pros: It helps to regulate sebum production, unclogging pores and reducing inflammation, which can result in fewer breakouts.

Cons: Mandelic acid is tolerated well by most skin types but if sensitivity occurs (redness, swelling or irritation), cut back to using every other day.

Try it: Environ Tri BioBotanical Revival Masque, $105. SALICYLIC What is it? Tracey Pedersen, national education manager for Clinique, counts salicylic as her favourite acid for its exfoliating properties. “Salicylic acid is used in skincare to release dead, dull cells. It can also be used to treat dryness and fight bacteria,” she says.

Best for: All skin types, but works well on oily or acne-prone skin.

Commonly found in: Serums, cleansers, moisturisers and spot treatments.

Pros: The superficial exfoliant has purifying properties to smooth imperfections and fight against blackheads, ingrown hairs and dandruff.

Cons: Salicylic acid may irritate the skin if used in a too-high concentration.

TARTARIC

What is it? This organic acid can be found in nature from fruit sources, namely grapes, bananas, tamarinds and citrus, Sharrem says.

Best for: Ageing or acne-prone skin.

Commonly found in: Peels, masks, cleansers and pore treatments.

Pros: Tartaric acid offers optimal exfoliation as it reaches different layers of the dead skin cells, and stimulates collagen production within the skin. Its antioxidant properties make it an ideal option for skin in need of wound healing, and also has an anti-ageing effect.

Cons: This AHA can increase your sensitivity to the sun, so applying SPF daily is a must.

MALIC

What is it? Similar in structure to citric acid, this mild AHA is found in unripe apples, and fruit including grapes, watermelon, and cherries, along with carrots and broccoli, Sharrem says.

Best for: Sensitive skin.

Commonly found in: Masks, at-home treatments and serums.

Pros: Malic acid helps to hydrate and brighten skin, unlike other harsher acids that can impact the skin’s lipid barrier.

Cons: Although gentler than other acids on this list, a patch test is still recommended in case of sensitivity.

A LESSON IN LAYERING

When it comes to adding acids into your skincare regime, it's a good idea to see a trained therapist.

If products are layered incorrectly, you risk causing adverse reactions like redness, sensitivity and other skin irritations.

Abdalla advises to only incorporate one exfoliating acid into your skincare regime to avoid the risk of over-exfoliation. “We recommend avoiding combining direct acid formulations with other direct acids and retinoids in a regimen. We consistently advise users to build up skin tolerance by beginning with low concentrated formulas, and working their way to higher percentages gradually,” he says.

“The likelihood of developing a compromised skin barrier can be lessened by using formulations with lower concentrations of acids as a means to preparing the skin for chemical exfoliation. Overuse of any direct acid without the appropriate level of skin tolerance will lead to increased chances of developing a compromised barrier, making the skin more susceptible to developing additional skincare concerns.”

If you’d rather not layer, consider purchasing one product that has a combination of acids, as the ingredients have been formulated to work harmoniously.

There’s one thing our skin experts all agree on, if you’re going to use acids then SPF is a must — remember to protect your skin and your results.