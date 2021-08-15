Party Saviours: How To Look Hot When You're Hungover

Point of view: It’s 9am and sunlight is streaming through your half-opened curtains like you’re about to be beamed into space. You manage to muster enough energy to inch your way over to the edge of the bed, but not before rolling over the half-eaten kebab that’s now dribbled garlic mayo all through your sheets.

Shuffling past your discarded handbag, heels and dignity, you make your way to the mirror to inspect the damage.

That migrated mascara? Chilli margarita. Smudged lipstick? Espresso martini. Patchy foundation? The negroni your friend insisted on buying at last call.

And now all three cocktails (and the rest) are trying to escape from your lifeless body by leaching out of your pores faster than you can say: “Next round is on me!”

As the no-fun after-effect of a fun night out, hangovers can wreak havoc on your complexion, causing puffiness, dryness and discolouration.

While there’s no cure-all for a dusty head, there are things you can try to reduce the inflammation and help your skin with the detoxification process.

Read on for our 10 tips on how to leave the physical effects of last night behind you.

Drink water

At the risk of sounding extremely boring, chugging back a glass of H2O really is the best way to replenish your body. The reason why you wake up with a mouth that’s drier than the Sahara? Alcohol reduces your antidiuretic hormone (ADH) which regulates the amount of water circulating in the blood. Which is why rehydrating your skin from the inside out should be your first port of call upon waking.

Take a bath

If the thought of being vertical for too long is giving you vertigo, run yourself a lukewarm bath instead. Up the ante by adding one to two cups of Epsom salts and a tablespoon of olive oil to boost circulation and kick-start the detoxification process. Try Ahhh Muscle Soak Bath Salts, $10, which contain a blend of Epsom and sea salts to relieve tired or achey muscles from too much time on the dance floor.

Ahhh Muscle Soak Bath Salts, $10. Photo / Supplied

Pop on natural deodorant

If you’ve ever wondered why your room smells a little musty when you wake after a night out, here’s the tea: sweating is the body’s natural response to getting rid of all those nasty toxins. Don’t be caught out smelling iffy, double down on your deodorant to keep the stink at bay. Viva loves Mario Badescu Deodorant, $25, a vegan, aluminium- and baking soda-free option that neutralises odours while nourishing skin. Or freshen up with a spritz of Kate Spade New York 40ml eau de parfum, $87.

Mario Badescu Deodorant, $25. Photo / Supplied

Eat the rainbow

While the temptation to reach for something loaded with grease, carbs or sugar may be hitting its peak, you’re better off eating a variety of colourful fruit and veges to restore the vital nutrients those cocktails have sucked out of you. Try easy to ingest (and digest) options like Viva recipe editor Angela Casley’s savoury vegan tofu scramble with mushrooms and spinach (find the recipe at Viva.co.nz), or a warming bowl of buckwheat porridge with banana, cinnamon and strawberries. As for coffee? Don’t even think about it. A green juice is your best bet for rehydrating the body and getting your digestive system back on track.

Depuff tired eyes

Tired, puffy eyes are the number one telltale sign that you didn’t catch enough Zs last night. Try the age-old trick of popping two cold teabags under your eyes to tighten skin, or reach for a more fuss-free option like the Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask (5pk for $125) to your under-eye area and allow the chamomile extract and hydrating heroes contained within to help firm, lift and brighten skin.

Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask (5pk for $125). Photo / Supplied

Cool your complexion

Alcohol can cause the blood vessels in your face to dilate, leaving skin red or inflamed. Try applying a cold compress, ice cubes or cold teaspoons over the affected area for a couple of minutes. It’ll help boost your skin’s circulation, which in turn will help it to regain its colour. For a fancier option, consider the Aceology Ice Globe Facial Massager Set, $70.

Aceology Ice Globe Facial Massager Set, $70. Photo / Supplied

Try a facial massage

Warm skin back up again by massaging in your choice of hydrating serums and moisturisers to promote their absorption and encourage lymphatic drainage. It’ll also help bring down puffiness and stimulate circulation. On either side of your nose, use your four fingers to massage circular motions, before moving to the corner of eyes and cheekbones, finishing in front of your ears. Try the new Weleda 24h Hydrating Facial Cream, $30, which heroes prickly pear cactus to leave skin hydrated for up to 24 hours.

Weleda 24h Hydrating Facial Cream, $30. Photo / Supplied

Swipe on concealer

Disguise a multitude of after-dark sins with a swipe of colour-correcting concealer. Factor in the opposite sides of the colour wheel when thinking about which shade to correct with. Green neutralises redness, yellow cancels out purple tones, pink balances out blue hues, purple combats yellow undertones on light to medium skin, orange disguises dark circles on medium to deep skin tones, and blue hides sallowness on fair skin tones. But don’t be heavy-handed: too much concealer can make puffy eyes look even worse. Viva loves M.A.C Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer, $45, a creamy, long-wearing concealer that hydrates as it hides.

M.A.C Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer, $45. Photo / Supplied

Leave the rest of your makeup light

We don’t say this often, but now’s the time to forgo foundation. Dehydrated skin is a dead giveaway under caked-on makeup, so opt for a tinted moisturiser or BB cream instead. A dusting of bronzer will put a stop to sallowness and have you looking perky once again. Try Stila Putty Blush Bronzer Duo, $58, a 2-in-1 blush and bronzer compact (a lazy girl’s go-to).

Stila Putty Blush Bronzer Duo, $58. Photo / Supplied

Choose a fuss-free hairstyle

Transform slept-on hair in seconds with a topknot, ponytail braid or low-slung chignon. Add a simple hair accessory like this Animal Print Scrunchie from Mita, $9, which is sure to make you look fancier than you feel.

Animal Print Scrunchie from Mita, $9. Photo / Supplied

– Originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Four