How To Make Homemade Kawakawa & Lavender Balm

This nourishing Kawakawa infused balm comes in handy for basically everything. Keep it on hand to soothe cuts, scrapes and burns, plus I find it also comes in handy for itchy skin or pesky bee stings. A must-have essential for outdoor adventures this summer.

KAWAKAWA & LAVENDER BALM RECIPE

Makes approx. 4 small jars

1 cup olive oil or coconut oil

10 Kawakawa leaves*

3 tbsp grated beeswax

10 drops lavender essential oil

10 drops tea tree essential oil

1. Place the kawakawa leaves in a thermos. Gently heat the olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat for about one minute. You want the oil to be almost steaming, not overly hot.

2. Pour the oil over the leaves, and then screw the top on your thermos. Infuse for at least 8 hours. Once cool, you can remove the kawakawa leaves.

3. Combine the infused oil and beeswax together over a double boiler. Stir until melted together and then stir in the essential oils.

4. Pour the mixture into tins or small jars, and allow to set, about 20 minutes. Makes about 4 small jars, and would be a lovely Christmas gift for loved ones.

*Kawakawa is native to New Zealand, and is known to have wonderful healing qualities. You can find it in forest areas. Look out for their unique heart shaped leaves! I’ve also read that the more holes in the leaves, the better!







