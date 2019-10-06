How To Make Your Summer Makeup Pop, According To The Experts

Marc Jacobs spring/summer 2020. Photo / Getty Images

The best way to wear colour well is with confidence. The most modern way — as with new season’s fashions — is to pair it with a neutral base so it’s an accent rather than overwhelming, especially if you’ve been a shrinking violet to date. Consider your natural skin tone as that neutral base, lightly perfected to even your complexion should you wish, then have a play, especially with eye makeup.

Choose a subtle warm wash of colour on the eyes and cheeks, or a brighter standout shade just for the lids or along the lash line. If you’re experimenting with eye makeup, it’s simplest to keep everyday lipstick more a balmy afterthought, although by party season you may be ready to double dazzle.

LOOKING AHEAD

Blair Gamblin, national education manager for Bobbi Brown: After several seasons of neutral eye makeup, it’s time to embrace brightness and individual expression through flashes of colour. I’m excited to bring out the highly pigmented pinks, sunset oranges and bold neon shades this summer.

Tony Baumann, head of artistry for Mecca brands: We are seeing a lighter, fresher way of looking at beauty. Think golden skin with light coverage/freckles on show, subtle cream blush in beautiful shades of blossom and watermelon and brows with amped-up volume and texture. The look is relaxed and embodies how we feel over summertime.

Sarika Patel, M.A.C artist: Bronzer or contour powder can warm up your winter foundation shade and take you through to the summer months.

Lochie Stonehouse, national makeup artist for YSL: I’m excited to be unearthing my favourite bronzing products. I’ll be replacing setting powder with a setting cushion… it mattes the skin down, refreshes existing makeup and never goes cakey.

Gee Pikinga, national makeup director for Maybelline New York: Go fresh! For the skin, less is definitely more, so bring out the multi-tasking products. Say it with the eyes. Mascara, at the very least, will define them, even from behind your favourite pair of sunnies.

(From left) Bobbi Brown Luxe Eye Shadow in Heat Ray, $74, for easy enlivenment, or try shades Lustre or Metal or Shimmer Wash Rose Gold; M.A.C Lightful C SPF50 moisturiser, $92, for multi-tasking hydration and protection; Maybelline New York Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Visionary, $24. Photos / Supplied

TRENDING COLOURS

Lochie: Fresh greens and oranges on the eyes, paired with a no-makeup skin. Demonstrating the trend at this season’s New York Fashion Week, was Vfiles, Ulla Johnson, Oscar de la Renta and Marc Jacobs.

Gee: Purple hues are huge at the moment, on the eyes and on the lips. From the runways of Paris to NZFW, whether lavender, violet or magenta, this “say something” secondary colour takes first place.

Tony: Matte shades of peach and cantaloupe are going to be strong over summer. Applied to the eyelids these colour variations complement a tanned complexion perfectly. Just add a coat of brown or black mascara. We are seeing a trend in turquoise eyeliner.

Sarika: Warm bronze shades are an excellent staple in your makeup bag. Adding a burnt orange to your eyes can amplify these summer tones.

Blair: Anything goes in the way of colour: bright pink, sunset orange, neon blue, lavender. Take risks, try fun new shades.

(From left) YSL Les Sahariennes Bronzing Stone No 1, $106, powder with a red-free olive undertone for real-looking bronzing; Clinique Lid Pop in Aqua, $42, provides buildable colour designed not to irritate sensitive eyes. Photos / Supplied

SUMMER SAVIOURS

Gee: Hydrate your skin at all times. Keep the skin supple with skin nourishing moisturisers, hydrating primer under your makeup, and refreshing mists/setting sprays throughout the day.

Tony: Exfoliate off the winter skin and inject a warm healthy glow. It takes minutes and is the beauty conduit from season to season — an instant holiday effect.

Lochie: Opt for much lighter skincare. During the warmer months, skin usually produces more sebum. Save your rich moisturisers for the cooler months, and try reaching for a light hydrating mist instead.

Blair: Adapt your foundation formula accordingly. In summer we need to combat humidity with a more lightweight foundation that is semi-matte. If you still love that healthy, glowing complexion keep your illuminating products to the high points of the face to avoid looking greasy.

Sarika: New Zealand summer is beautiful but can be harmful, sunscreen is a must.

(From left) Mecca Max Liquid Lights in Gold, $28, add a few drops to foundation or tap straight on for faux glow; RMS Beauty Pressed Blush in Lost Angel, $40, creamy powder works on eyes as well as cheeks. Photos / Supplied