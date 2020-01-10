4 Ways To Master Summer Makeup (And Make It Look Easy)

Makeup artist Michael Brown gleaned an eye-opening trick from supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Photo / @gisele

Leading Australian makeup artist and influencer Michael Brown knows the tricks of the trade after more than 15 years working on some of the beauty industry's biggest names. The popular commentator shares practical advice gleaned from working with international celebrities and cosmetic companies. He is currently brand ambassador for Ardell, a leading brand of false lashes, and not surprisingly says wearing lashes is a great way to open up your eyes, with the bonus of not having to wear a lot of makeup.

Another eye-opening trick he learned was from visiting supermodel Gisele Bundchen. A few years ago, while they were working together in Australia, she asked him to apply a slightly lighter colour of concealer in a thin brush stroke where the outer top and bottom of the eye meets. He uses the technique to this day, explaining: "This outer point can often have a darker or pinkish tone and by doing this it not only lifts the eye but helps separate the two lash lines which gives an open-eyed effect.”

From always wanting to finesse the finer points of his craft, to sharing what he has learned along the way — including in this seasonal advice especially for Viva — it’s no wonder former professional dancer Michael knows how to put beauty devotees centre-stage.

How to achieve an impactful yet easy beauty look that will last the distance in summer weather



1. Prep step: It all starts with good skin preparation — a brightening serum and shine-control moisturiser — for that effortless glow and makeup that lasts. By choosing a moisturiser with a built-in oil-control feature it means less powder is needed. I also like to apply a lip scrub before a balm to buff lips for a super smooth lipstick application later on, so that lipstick can bond perfectly for lasting colour.

(Michael’s power prep duo for the skin is from affordable Olay, using the Tone Perfecting Serum before layering the Regenerist Whip Moisturiser for 12-hour shine control. He likes Bite Beauty lip products).

2. Key products: For a little coverage on the skin, I use a combined concealer and touch-up stick. As I don’t like a heavy foundation look, a stick is a great alternative to foundation as a little can be blended out over the skin with more applied as concealer for extra coverage where needed. It’s a handbag staple for events, perfect for touch-ups on the go. I also love bronzer for a little sun-kissed glow. Sweep from the centre of the face outwards with a bigger brush to mimic natural sunlight. With an angled brush use the same bronzer under the cheekbones for shade and contour, giving more shape to the face.

(Michael recommends Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer and Touch Up Stick).

3. Maintenance: Brush up your brows with a tinted brow gel which adds colour and lift. (Try Benefit Gimmie Brow). Then add a lip colour to enhance and finish off your look. Choose a shade you’re comfortable wearing. If you’re at an event make sure it’s one that will actually show up in photos and lift the look overall. Peach, warm red, or wine tones are my hot picks.

4. Extra emphasis: Eyes are a big feature and it’s all about the lashes for the likes of a festival look. Depending on the shape and size, false lashes can do what eye shadow does by adding shade to the socket bone and lifting the outer corner of the eyes. As a result, eye shadow can be kept to a minimum with bronzer used as a wash of colour over the lid and a touch of highlighter on the inner corner and centre of the eyelid.

(Michael’s favourite lashes are Ardell Wispies for their full volume edge-to-edge effect, fluttering and fan-like, rather than sparse irregular tips, For a more subtle approach, choose the Demi Wispies, which give volume on the outer corners of the eye only).

Michael's favourite lashes are Ardel Wispies. Photo / Supplied